5 women who could fill the final spots at Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank certainly took a different shape following the latest edition of SmackDown. Bayley, who was supposed to face Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank, suffered a torn ACL late last week.

The injury will sideline her for nine months. Because of her unfortunate ailment, Carmella was placed in the title match against Belair. Instead of taking place at Money in the Bank, Mella will challenge for the title on the go-home edition of SmackDown.

Another fallout from Bayley's injury was that Liv Morgan was put into the Money in the Bank match as Carmella's replacement. It was obvious that she would be in the match, but it was unfolding slowly.

With the timing and severity of the injury to Bayley, however, Morgan was simply placed into the match as Zelina Vega and Carmella.

You can read predictions around the final spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match before the latest SmackDown here. But with two spots open with a week to go before the PPV, which WWE women will round out the field?

Here are five possibilities for the remaining two spots in the Women's Money in the Bank match.

#5 Someone from RAW could nab one of the two Money in the Bank openings

Alexa Bliss and Nikki A.S.H. qualified for the Money in the Bank match by defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Baszler and Jax should have parted ways a long time ago. Reginald was the impetus for the inevitable dissolution, but Baszler and Jax continue to be teammates.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been in tag team action. Doudrop and Eva Marie also failed to qualify for Money in the Bank. One easy way for WWE to fill the last two spots would be to have a battle royale with unqualified stars. They could even put Natalya and Tamina in the battle royale.

The point is that Baszler had her shot at the title and has been booked unfavorably ever since. She has taken most of the pinfalls whenever her team has lost. She deserves better and getting a second shot at a spot in the ladder match would make sense.

RAW's men had a last chance triple threat fight for the final spot. With the depth issues plaguing SmackDown, it wouldn't be a surprise if someone like Baszler, Rose, or Eva Marie got a second chance.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush