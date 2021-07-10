5 worst Money In The Bank reigns in WWE history

The Money In The Bank contract has been one of the best storytelling devices in the WWE over the past two decades. Following the success of the titular ladder match on WrestleMania from 2005-2010, WWE eventually decided to create its own pay-per-view based on the concept. This has resulted in the major event being considered one of the most anticipated of the year.

Although many of the Money In The Bank winners have had entertaining reigns that end with world championships, there have been quite a few that have failed to catch as well. Some reigns have been lackluster due to their length, booking or the eventual cash-in. Other reigns have totally halted the careers of the winners and caused irreversible damage to their characters.

The majority of the winners have gone on to have magical runs as top stars like Edge, The Miz and Seth Rollins. There will always be those who look back on the more maligned reigns just as closely. In this article, let's take a look at the five worst Money In The Bank reigns in WWE history.

Honorable mentions:

Mr. Kennedy

Sheamus

Asuka

#5 John Cena (Money In The Bank 2012)

The Raw Money In The Bank Ladder Match featured all former world champions battling out for the prestigious briefcase. This seemed to be against the point of the stipulation, which always seemed to put over a new star with the guaranteed title shot whenever they wanted. John Cena outlasted The Big Show, Chris Jericho, Kane and The Miz to win the contract.

Being the top babyface in all of WWE, Cena decided to challenge WWE Champion CM Punk for the Raw 1000th episode with his Money In The Bank contract. This was similar to how Rob Van Dam cashed in on Cena years earlier at One Night Stand in 2006, but things didn't quite work as well for "The Face That Runs The Place."

The Big Show interfered in the Punk vs Cena WWE Championship Match, causing a disqualification. John Cena won the match, but did not win the title in one of the disappointing results to a Money In The Bank cash-in. This also marked the very first time that the MITB winner didn't result in a title change.

