WWE Hell In A Cell 2020: Star ratings for every match

Heading into WWE Hell In A Cell 2020, the three Cell matches were the focus. With a five match card heading into the show, the headline matches would have to deliver on a high level. All things considered, the six performers in the Hell In A Cell matches all performed superbly and delivered unique encounters that were all different from one another as well as filled with memorable moments.

Besides the three titular contests, we had Jeff Hardy facing Elias in a continuation of their feud that started when the two men were drafted to Raw two weeks ago. We would also witness the blowoff of the Otis vs. The Miz rivalry with the Money In The Bank briefcase on the line. There would also be a member of The Hurt Business against a member of Retribution after a challenge made by Mustafa Ali on the Hell In A Cell kickoff show.

This was very much a PPV filled of highs and lows. The highs were extremely well done, while the lows stood out in their own way as well. In this article, we will give star ratings for every match at WWE Hell In A Cell 2020.

WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 Kickoff Show: R-Truth vs. Drew Gulak for the WWE 24/7 Championship

Our Hell In A Cell Kickoff show contest was a 24/7 Championship match with R-Truth defending against Drew Gulak. There was minor buildup to this with the two men trading the 24/7 Title on Monday Night RAW. There was contrasting styles at play with Gulak being a technical, submission based competitor and Truth using his experience and speed to his advantage.

This Hell In A Cell Kickoff match was mostly dominated by Gulak using his technical ability to take control of about 85% of this contest. In the end though, Truth would win an exchange of pinning combinations to get the victory and successfully defend his 24/7 Championship.

This was a mostly inoffensive match, but nothing to write home about at all. At the end of WWE Hell In A Cell 2020, this was the encounter you would have most likely had forgotten by the end of the night.

Star Rating: *