5 wrestlers who should sign a WWE Legends contract

A select group of wrestling veterans and icons have signed WWE Legends contracts, also known as WWE Nostalgia Agreements. Hall of Famers such as Mick Foley and 'Superstar' Billy Graham have signed with the Stamford-based promotion to continue pushing merchandise years after they left the ring as active pro wrestlers.

The former Governor of Minnesota, Jesse "The Body" Ventura, has reportedly been in talks with the TKO-operated organization regarding a Legends deal.

In late 2023, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock signed on with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion, leading to the release of Shamrock-related merchandise on WWE's Shop website as well as his appearance in WWE's latest video game for PC and home consoles.

In May 2023, Mosh and Thrasher, collectively known as The Headbangers, announced on social media that they had signed a WWE General Nostalgia Agreement. Since then, the headbanging duo have appeared on an officially licensed WWE t-shirt and as DLC for WWE 2K24. In September 2023, it was revealed that Bubba Ray and D'Von Dudley had signed Legends contracts. The Dudley Boyz then appeared in WWE's latest video game as part of the ECW Punk Pack. The Dudleys also made their presence felt during the 2024 WWE Draft, and Bubba Ray was the special guest referee for the Philadelphia Street Fight during Night Two of WrestleMania 40.

What other in-ring veterans will WWE sign to a nostalgia agreement? Without further ado, let's look at five wrestlers who should sign a Legends contract with the biggest wrestling promotion on the planet.

#5. Spike Dudley should reunite with The Dudley Boyz by returning to WWE with a Legends contract

The littlest Dudley hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring since 2005. The company reportedly offered to bring him back in 2006 as part of the revived ECW brand, but Spike declined. In 2024, maybe it's time for the smallest member of the Dudley family to rejoin his kayfabe brothers in World Wrestling Entertainment.

During his four-year run with WWE, Spike Dudley won multiple titles, including seven reigns as Hardcore Champion, and a reign apiece with the Cruiserweight Championship, the European Title, and the WWF Tag Team Championship. He also main-evented an episode of SmackDown in June 2001 when he wrestled Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWF Championship in a losing effort.

Much like Bubba Ray and D'Von Dudley, Spike was an iconic member of the ECW roster. During his time in Extreme Championship Wrestling, Little Spike Dudley secured two reigns as ECW World Tag Team Champion alongside Balls Mahoney. Spike also headlined the pay-per-view Guilty as Charged 2000, challenging Mike Awesome for the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, but he'd ultimately come up short against the much larger opponent.

By signing a WWE Legends deal, Spike could follow D'Von and Bubba Ray into a future video game like WWE 2K25. If WWE ever decides to create a standalone video game about ECW, the tie-dye-wearing underdog would be an excellent addition to that game's roster. The TKO-operated organization could also make use of Spike's image and likeness through other merchandise options like action figures, t-shirts, and Funko Pop figurines. Much like with Bubba and D'Von, a Legends deal could lead to special appearances on WWE programming.

#4. Jesse "The Body" Ventura can rebuild his relationship with WWE via a Legends deal

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura is a legend in pro wrestling and politics. There were reports that The Body was working out a new deal with WWE, but there haven't been any updates on the status of his discussions with the Stamford-based promotion.

In April 2024, Jesse revealed during an episode of The Vanguard Podcast that he was in talks with WWE regarding a potential return to the company. During an interview with Frank Morano of WABC 77 Radio, Ventura noted that he was speaking with World Wrestling Entertainment about a legends deal.

Ventura also revealed that he had renewed interest in working with WWE "because of the change of direction in the company."

The former Governor of Minnesota hasn't appeared in a WWE ring in over a decade, but that could change if he were to sign a deal with the company in 2024. While he is undoubtedly a legendary wrestler, Jesse "The Body" Ventura might be best known as a color commentator during WWE's Golden Era. The 72-year-old Ventura might be too old to wrestle, but that doesn't mean he's too elderly to call a few more matches as part of the commentary team on SmackDown, RAW, or NXT.

Much like Shamrock and The Headbangers, a contract with WWE could lead to the release of merchandise and an appearance as a playable character in WWE's 2K video game series. Amazingly, Ventura was never a playable character in an officially licensed WWE video game. However, he did have his own video game for the Sega Genesis called Jesse "The Body" Ventura Wrestling Superstars.

Ventura has such a rich history in and out of professional wrestling. If they sign him to a Legends deal, WWE ought to capitalize on The Body's story by making it the subject of a biographical documentary or possibly even a feature film with a theatrical release. Jesse Ventura would be a great candidate as the subject of a future episode of A&E's documentary series Biography: WWE Legends.

#3. Disco Inferno should finish his story with Cody Rhodes

Disco Inferno is recognizable for his time in World Championship Wrestling and for his outspoken nature on social media and on the podcast Keepin' It 100 with Konnan and Disco. Inferno was a regularly featured act during the most-watched time in professional wrestling. In recent years, he's looked to give back to the wrestling business by providing valuable advice to the next generation of stars.

However, not all wrestlers are so receptive to Disco's remarks, including the now-reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. In 2018, Disco reacted to an image that showed a bloody cut above Cody's eye following a match with Kenny Omega, tweeting that wrestlers don't know how to "work" anymore and that they intentionally put themselves in harm's way as a means to get praise from WON founder Dave Meltzer. Cody responded with a tweet belittling Disco's knowledge and contributions to the wrestling business.

Inferno is one of the few memorable performers from the Monday Night Wars who never made the jump from WCW to WWE. However, maybe it's time for Glenn Gilbertti to disco-dance his way over to World Wrestling Entertainment. If that happens, Disco can finally finish his story with Cody Rhodes.

Disco has never appeared in a WWE video game, but that could all change if he were to sign a WWE Legends contract. If the company ever decides to do a standalone video game about WCW and/or the Monday Night Wars, DI would be a perfect fit for that hypothetical project. Much like other wrestlers who signed a nostalgia agreement, a deal with WWE could lead to Disco being featured on WWE's Shop website when it comes to clothing merchandise. WWE could also release action figures and a Funko Pop figurine depicting that disco-dancing fool in miniature form. The company could even start selling disco balls on their Shop website if Mr. Inferno were to sign on the dotted line.

An active partnership with WWE could also lead to Disco making televised appearances, including as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Disco could shock Cody Rhodes by making his entrance in the Rumble. WWE could also potentially bring in famed Mexican luchador L.A. Park so that they can reenact a humorous WCW moment involving a chairshot to Disco's back, which has since become a meme/gif on social media. The former La Parka could potentially steal Disco's spot in the Rumble if that were to happen.

#2. L.A. Park, most famously known as "La Parka" in WCW

La Parka is another recognizable name from the late 1990s who never made the jump from WCW to WWE. Now known as L.A. Park, he can be found wrestling for various promotions in Mexico in 2024, including AAA.

Despite never making his way to WWE during the height of his fame, L.A. Park would still be a valuable asset to the company if they were to sign him to a Legends contract. With a nostalgia agreement, WWE could release various pieces of merchandise for the masked luchador, including t-shirts, a Funko Pop figurine, and possibly even an L.A. Park mask and costume in time for Halloween. A deal with WWE could also lead to future appearances in video games.

At 58 years old, L.A. Park is still wrestling regularly. If he were to sign with WWE, perhaps the company could showcase him as an onscreen character and wrestler. The former AAA Latin American Champion could potentially work with stables like the LWO, Legado del Fantasma, and The Judgment Day. La Parka was part of the original Latino World Order in WCW, and he could potentially rejoin the group if he were to sign with WWE.

L.A. Park could also help train and provide advice to the next generation of superstars down in Orlando for NXT. Wrestling fans could also potentially witness a battle between two wrestlers who use the 'Chairman' gimmick. Shawn Spears is currently assigned to WWE NXT, but what if he were to cross paths with the original Chairman, the former La Parka?

La Parka entertained fans with his charisma and mannerisms in WCW without having to say a single word. He could potentially do the same in WWE if they ever decide to give a chance to the dancing skeleton of World Championship Wrestling.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana

Tito Santana is a legendary star of WWE's Golden Era, who captured the hearts of fans and won multiple titles. Santana is the fifth King of the Ring winner in WWE history, winning the tournament in 1989 by defeating former tag team partner Rick Martel in the finals. As part of the tag team Strike Force, Martel and Santana became WWF World Tag Team Champions. Tito would also hold a reign with the tag titles alongside Ivan Putski.

Much like Jesse "The Body" Ventura, Santana's career was honored when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2004. And much like Ventura, Tito would be a worthwhile acquisition for WWE to sign under a Legends contract.

Santana is a trailblazer in his profession, becoming the first-ever Mexican-American wrestler to win the Intercontinental Championship. In total, Tito held the IC Title twice, with both reigns turning him into one of the most significant wrestling champions of the 1980s. In 1985, he had the honor of competing in the very first match of WrestleMania, defeating The Executioner via submission in slightly less than five minutes.

While he did appear in WWE's SuperCard digital mobile game, he still hasn't appeared as a playable character in any traditional WWE-licensed video game for home consoles. That could all change if he were to sign a nostalgia agreement with the TKO-operated organization. Not only could the classic 1980s Tito Santana appear in a future video game, but there would also be the chance of his early-1990s gimmick, El Matador, making a video game appearance as a playable character.

Santana could also make special appearances on WWE television if he were to sign a Legends deal. If that happens, what's stopping "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio from disrespecting another legendary Latino wrestler?

