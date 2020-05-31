5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Rey Mysterio wants former US Champion to retire him, Current Champion in WWE linked with AEW due to expiring contract?

Triple H (left); Rey Mysterio (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. We've got a stacked edition for you this week as WWE builds towards Backlash and AEW puts Double or Nothing behind them.

#5. Hope is true: Rey Mysterio wants a former NXT and US Champion to retire him

Rey Mysterio is scheduled for a retirement ceremony this coming Monday on RAW. While it might be a possible spoiler, you would have already guessed it by now - the plan isn't for the legend to legitimately retire.

Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue discussed the upcoming segment with Korey Gunz on Dropkick DiSKussions and said that WWE "spoiled it" by mentioning that Seth Rollins would be overseeing the ceremony:

Well, unfortunately, WWE has spoiled it slightly by mentioning that Seth Rollins would be overseeing the retirement ceremony. So I think they are definitely pushing in that direction.

Colohue said that if there is a point when Mysterio's contract expires (which is reportedly a few months from now), there are a few names to retire him, with former NXT and United States Champion Andrade being the frontrunner:

Andrade seems like the obvious one and I think he's the natural successor. He's someone Rey Mysterio wants to have retire him.

We hope this is true because Andrade is more deserving of anyone on the roster to retire a legend like Mysterio. The only other name we would throw in is Angel Garza, but only if he gains momentum and Mysterio sticks around for longer.

We never know if Garza might overshadow Andrade in the coming year. While Andrade has always been the "targeted" future top star, Angel Garza has shown the potential to possibly be in that spot as well.