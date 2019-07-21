5 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope are not: WWE concerned with Reigns, Top SummerSlam match canceled?

Welcome to yet another edition of "Wrestling rumours we hope are true and hope aren't true". If you haven't read the series before, we look at all the hottest wrestling rumours in the week and assess whether it would be good if they're true or not.

This week in the world of WWE, we saw the fallout from WWE Extreme Rules. As it turned out, it was quite an impressive PPV and delivered on practically every front, minus a few hiccups. But these small hiccups are always expected and aren't something to really complain about.

There was even AEW Fight for the Fallen that had happened a day prior and it naturally got good reviews as well, though there was one major concern coming out of the PPV, which we'll address soon in this article.

Let's take a look at the rumours we certainly hope are true and those we hope aren't!

#5 Hope is true: A big change to The Miz's character?

The tides have turned

The Miz and Dolph Ziggler are all set to renew their old rivalry after nearly 3-years. While it seemed like they are on a collision course at SummerSlam, Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that there are no plans for them to compete at the biggest party of the summer.

The actual objective of this rivalry is to give The Miz a big character change. He's been a babyface since February or so and hasn't found much success, thanks in part to WWE booking him like a chump rather than a legitimate star.

Meltzer didn't specify whether The Miz is simply adding an edge to his babyface character or if they're planning to turn him heel again. It's clear from Dolph Ziggler's words that they're planning a change for The Miz.

