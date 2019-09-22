5 WWE backstage stories we learned this week: Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Triple H, more!

Roman Reigns has headlined WrestleMania four times

This past week in wrestling has featured lots of interesting talking points, from Kenny Omega’s dig at NXT Superstars to the latest developments in the WWE Universal Championship storyline between Seth Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

As is often the case in the bizarre world of sports entertainment, the behind-the-scenes stories about the men and women involved in the business are sometimes just as newsworthy as what fans witness on Raw, SmackDown and NXT on a weekly basis.

For example, we saw Lio Rush return to WWE television on the first two-hour episode of NXT on Wednesday, but do you know how long his in-ring comeback has been in the works? And are you aware of which Superstar leads the locker room in WWE these days?

In this article, let’s take a look at five backstage stories involving WWE Superstars that we learned this week.

#5 Roman Reigns ‘owns’ the WWE locker room

CazXL, formerly known as WWE’s Big Cass, made headlines last week after getting involved in an unfortunate incident backstage at a WrestlePro event.

On Tuesday, Wrestling Inc. published an interview with the 7-footer which was recorded before the incident took place.

Speaking in-depth about his time with WWE, one of Cass’ most interesting comments came when he praised Roman Reigns’ behind-the-scenes role and revealed that “The Big Dog” is the main person who “owns” the locker room in modern-day WWE.

"He's the best, man. He owns that locker room, he polices that locker room to the point where no one steps out of line with him… Every time I worked with him was a pleasure. He's really good and I feel like people maybe underrate him, I think. Besides [Daniel] Bryan or AJ [Styles], even with them, he could be the best in-ring performer in the company."

The term “locker room leader” is usually used to describe the most respected and highly regarded Superstar in the locker room (e.g. The Undertaker during his time as a full-time competitor), and it seems that Reigns has taken on that role in recent years.

