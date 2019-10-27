5 WWE backstage stories we learned this week: Shorty G, Seth Rollins, Vic Joseph, more

Chad Gable is now known as Shorty G

We have come to the end of another busy week in the wrestling world, which means it is time to take a look at five of the most interesting backstage WWE stories from the last seven days.

On-screen, much of the focus in WWE right now revolves around Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury and Team Hulk Hogan vs. Team Ric Flair at Crown Jewel, and there is also a lot of interest in Finn Balor following his heel turn on NXT.

Meanwhile, away from the WWE cameras, we have learned this week that one of RAW’s new announcers has been told to change what he wears on Monday nights, while Seth Rollins told a worrying story about a moment at WrestleMania 35 which could have prevented his match against Brock Lesnar from happening.

In this article, let’s count down the top five behind-the-scenes WWE stories of the week.

#5 Vic Joseph not 'hip' enough, told to change his clothes

Vic Joseph has recently followed in the footsteps of Vince McMahon, Jim Ross and Michael Cole in becoming the lead announcer of Monday Night RAW, with Dio Maddin and Jerry “The King” Lawler working alongside him as colour commentators.

Since the 2019 draft took place, it has become clear that SmackDown will be the more sports-centric show, featuring established names including Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, while lesser-known Superstars will be given a bigger spotlight as members of the RAW roster.

Speaking on The Jerry Lawler Show podcast this week, Lawler responded to a question about RAW being more “hip” and “modern” by revealing that Joseph was told to change his clothes following his first appearance as a commentator on the red brand.

“I haven’t actually heard that [RAW being hip and modern] but Ray Charles could see that that’s what’s going to happen. I do know that Vic has told me, I didn’t notice it, but in the first week that he was on there, I guess he just wore a normal suit or whatever, and he said he was told afterwards to get some more modern, hip-looking clothes, outfits to wear.”

