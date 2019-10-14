5 WWE backstage stories we learned this week: WrestleMania main-eventer wants to return soon, legend challenges Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is now 74 years old

Following last week’s season premieres of RAW, NXT and SmackDown, WWE has now turned its focus to the 2019 draft and the upcoming Crown Jewel event.

As of the time of writing, the biggest headlines from the draft have involved Becky Lynch (RAW’s #1 pick) and Roman Reigns (SmackDown’s #1 pick), while WWE held a Crown Jewel press conference in Las Vegas on Friday to announce that Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury will take place in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

Off-screen, meanwhile, it has been another busy week for WWE personnel outside of the ring, as various current and former Superstars have been having their say on their careers and other wrestling talking points during interviews and podcast appearances.

In this article, let’s take a look at five of the most interesting backstage stories that have been revealed over the last seven days.

#5 Ronda Rousey has pitched ideas for her return

Ronda Rousey broke her hand in the main event of WrestleMania 35 and, with the exception of Total Divas, she has not appeared on WWE programming since.

Despite being moved to the ‘Alumni’ section of the company’s website, the former RAW Women’s Champion is still looking to return to in-ring competition, according to Triple H, and she has even been pitching storyline ideas for when she comes back.

"She said to me multiple times, 'It was like the family I never knew I was missing, and the group of friends and the environment I never knew I was missing.' I think she misses that greatly. She's constantly with us, and she's constantly pitching her return. So, if I had to guess, it would be sooner rather than later, but who knows?" [H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]

It remains unclear how soon “sooner” could be, but it is worth remembering that WWE originally planned a blockbuster match between Rousey and Becky Lynch at Survivor Series 2018 and it had to be cancelled due to Lynch suffering a broken nose.

A one-on-one match between the two women has still never happened, so is it too far-fetched to believe that we could see it at Survivor Series 2019?

