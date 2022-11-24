5 WWE factions that could reunite under Triple H

Triple H loves a WWE story revolving around factions and warfare. The Chief Content Officer himself has been part of some of the most prolific factions in the company's history: D-Generation X, Evolution and The Authority.

The most effective way to utilize wrestlers within the roster is to put them in stables so that each member gets a chance to shine at some point without having to bear all the responsibility. It keeps the matches fresh, and there is always the ready-made story of the eventual disbanding and subsequent feud. The Game knows this better than anybody else.

The current roster contains factions such as The Bloodline at the top of the mountain, The Brawling Brutes, The Judgment Day, The O.C. and so forth.

Read on to find the five WWE factions who could reunite in the future under the regime of Triple H.

#5. WWE's League of Nations, 2015-16

Despite obvious criticisms, the stable was unique and had potential

The League of Nations was formed in November 2015 with the sole purpose of putting Roman Reigns over. On their second night as a team, the foursome lost to The Big Dog in a 4-on-1 handicap match.

They had a WrestleMania moment at the 2016 edition of The Show of Shows, where the stable defeated The New Day.

The match was followed by a segment involving WWE legends Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Aside from this, there was nothing of note that all four superstars did during their brief stint together. None of them were happy with the stable's positioning in the company.

Miro, formerly Rusev in WWE, later spoke about the faction.

"It is what it is, it still got us a WrestleMania match with The New Day," Miro said. "At that time we had a lot of problems internally within the group so there was a lot of fighting going on and I'm not proud of that by any means. It was so messed up that even practices, you know, you have to talk about the matches every now and then and you couldn't even get all of us together. It was such a disaster and then the match day came and even before the match, we almost got in a fight within us. Right before we walked out, we almost got in a fight, the four of us. (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Since Triple H took over, he has made it a point to right several wrongs, elevating Finn Balor and The Judgment Day as well as bringing back and repackaging Karion Kross, among others.

Wade Barrett is currently a commentator on the SmackDown brand, Sheamus is already leading the Brawling Brutes faction, and Alberto Del Rio is looking to make a comeback. Whilst Miro is part of the AEW roster, The Game can reunite the League of Nations in some variation and use them properly this time around.

#4. The Messiah Faction, 2019-20

Seth Rollins led a faction consisting of Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain

Seth Rollins turned heel following his feud with The Fiend in late 2019 and adopted the persona of a delusional leader dubbed the Monday Night Messiah. The underutilized Authors of Pain and Buddy Murphy were his disciples. Austin Theory also had a brief alligiance to the group before he was sent back to NXT.

This was one of the high points of The Visionary's career, as the stable was formed based on his own star power. With Buddy Murphy joining AEW in 2022, all four members appearing in WWE won't happen anytime soon. However, there is still a possibility for this stable to reunite stronger than before.

#3. The Legacy, 2008-10

The Legacy dominated WWE in 2009

The trio of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. ruled over Monday Night RAW in the late 2000s, most notably feuding with DX members Triple H, Shawn Michaels and John Cena, all of which happened in 2009.

The faction disbanded for good after Randy Orton defeated Cody and DiBiase in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 26.

With Cody Rhodes back, WWE has a story in hand with a lot of history, and who is to say that the trio won't reunite in the future?

#2. The Shield, 2012-19

They are the most important faction of the last decade

Despite the original run being between November 2012 and June 2014, The Shield sporadically reunited to face a common opponent several times before 2019, when Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) left and joined upstart rival promotion AEW.

All three went on to become not only multi-time world champions, but also the top guys of the leading pro wrestling promotions in the world.

It's only a matter of time, but all three members of the Shield should reunite at some point in the future within the WWE Universe.

Honorable Mentions: The Straight Edge Society, 2009-10 and The Cabinet, 2004-06

The Straight Edge Society (on the left) and The Cabinet (on the right)

The Straight Edge Society was a stable run by CM Punk, whose gimmick was that of a cult leader. He formed a militant organization consisting of Luke Gallows, Serena and Joey Mercury. They denounced everybody who did not follow the "straight edge" lifestyle, which promotes and abides to discipline - predominantly no drinking, smoking or doing drugs.

They are one of the most underutilized teams in WWE. With Triple H open to having CM Punk back in WWE, the latter could return and down the line reform this stable, or maybe a variation of it. Punk's current reception amongst the fans makes it best for business to have him work as a heel.

Speaking of a variation of former factions, JBL has talked about who would comprise his stable "The Cabinet" today. With Baron Corbin under his wing, the former WWE Champion can recruit the Alpha Academy, among other underutilized wrestlers on the roster, and form The New Cabinet.

#1. The Wyatt Family, 2013-17

The Wyatt Family was perhaps the most unique faction in the history of WWE

Bray Wyatt was at his best when he was the evil cult leader of The Wyatt Family. They feuded with Kane, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena and Chris Jericho in their original run.

After a brief split between The Eater of Worlds, Luke Harper and Erik Rowan, the trio reunited in 2015 with a new member, Braun Strowman. The team went on to feud with Roman Reigns, The Undertaker and The New Day, among others.

After Randy Orton announced his allegiance to Wyatt in 2016, he joined the Family, much to the chagrin of Luke Harper. Ultimately, The Viper became the root cause of their split in 2017.

ms.spr.ly/6015pbV0S WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41. WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41. WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans.ms.spr.ly/6015pbV0S

Despite the real-life loss of stablemate Luke Harper, Wyatt could still reunite with his clan somewhere down the line under Triple H's regime, this time booking them as the unstoppable force that fans wanted them to be.

Got any other factions in mind that could reunite under Triple H? Let us know in the comments section below.

