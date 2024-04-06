5 WWE legends who can make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania XL is just around the corner and it is expected that the two-night event will be one heck of a banger filled with surprises and twists in the storylines.

As Titanland is just counting down the hours to WrestleMania 40, they are already musing as to what will be in store for them during the sports entertainment spectacle. One of which is the WWE legends that are rumored to show up at the momentous annual event.

These wrestling greats have without a doubt left an indelible mark on professional wrestling and their making an appearance will surely send shockwaves throughout the wrestling fandom.

But who are these legends rumored to appear during this year’s Showcase of The Immortals? Let’s find out.

#5. Hulk Hogan

Starting things off is the two-time Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. For those unaware he is just one of the WWE legends that are rumored to show up at WrestleMania 40.

Hogan had an incredible pro wrestling career both in and outside WWE. He was one of the crowd favorites during the Golden Era of wrestling, albeit the fact that there was a time in the late 90s when he played the bad guy during his run in WCW.

The Hulkaminia has previously made several appearances at WrestleMania and event hosted the event multiple times. While there is no official confirmation yet on whether he’ll be making an appearance during this year’s Show of Shows, there have been reports that the Hall of Famer is being discussed for a major role.

Nonetheless, if his recent Instagram post is anything to go by, it may well seem that The Hulkster is WrestleMania bound.

#4. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Another WWE Hall of Famer who is also believed to be showing up at WrestleMania 40 is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake rose to popularity during WWE’s Attitude Era, not to mention he was one of the most defiant superstars at the time.

Previous reports suggested that the Stamford-based promotion was in talks with Stone Cold to have an involvement at this year’s ‘Mania, though there was no confirmation if such discussions bore fruit.

However, during The Rock’s beatdown of Cody Rhodes on the March 25 episode of RAW, trucks featuring The Bionic Redneck’s image can be seen during the segment as it was speculated that the truck placements were there for a reason.

#3. Rikishi

Solofa Fatu Jr., popularly known in WWE as Rikishi could also make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40.

The Bloodline Saga is deemed as one of the most compelling storylines WWE has dished out in recent years and it’s still being the topic of discussion among wrestling fans and pundits alike.

Further, the feud between brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso could be reaching the home stretch as they are bound to slug it out in a Brother vs. Brother match at WrestleMania 40. To that end, this is what made fans and critics believe that the WWE Hall of Famer could be making an appearance to resolve the issue between his warring sons.

In line with this, Rikishi also made an Instagram post about his youngest son – Solo Sikoa issuing some kind of warning not to sleep on what he calls the Paramount Chief.

#2. WWE legend The Undertaker

Since his retirement in 2020, The Undertaker has been sorely missed all across Titanland and folks are keeping their fingers crossed that he’ll be making an appearance at WrestleMania 40 to some extent.

The Deadman has headlined ‘Mania for a total of five times. Additionally, his impressive streak at The Showcase of The Immortals ran for over two decades until it was finally halted by Brock Lesnar.

With that in mind, having him do at least a segment during the event alongside a current WWE Superstar will undoubtedly still be talked about if such a spot comes to fruition.

#1. John Cena might have been teased for WrestleMania 40

The Greatest Of All Time John Cena is another WWE legend who is also rumored to show up at WrestleMania 40. Similar to the grappling greats on this list, fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of him during pro wrestling’s greatest premium live events.

During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Cena revealed that WWE hadn't invited him yet to the event in Philadelphia. However, similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Doctor of Thuganomics’ image was also seen on the truck alongside the former during the Cody Rhodes beatdown segment.

Fans believe that how the trucks were placed during the segment was planned.

