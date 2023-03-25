5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Major star has left the company, plans for scrapped romantic storyline revealed, former world champion retiring?

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly feature, where we look at some interesting WWE news stories over the past seven days that you might have missed.

#5. Bray Wyatt spotted for the first time since hiatus

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has suddenly disappeared from WWE television over the last few weeks, reportedly due to some health conditions.

Bray Wyatt started feuding with Bobby Lashley last month and the two looked set to clash at WrestleMania 39. However, over the past few weeks, the build-up to the match has completely stopped, and fans are wondering whether Wyatt will miss this year's Show of Shows.

Amidst his hiatus and all the speculations, a new picture of Bray Wyatt has emerged. A fan shared a picture on Twitter with the Eater of Worlds, whom he met just outside Tampa, Florida. The fan also mentioned that Wyatt had a limp.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE last year after being released by the company in 2021. It would be extremely disheartening if the Eater of Worlds misses his first WrestleMania since returning.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer on Brock Lesnar potentially retiring

Speculation has been rife over the last few weeks that Brock Lesnar could soon be deciding to hang up his boots from professional wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle addressed the possibility of Lesnar retiring. He stated that Lesnar had earned enough money and achieved almost everything in the business. Angle added how The Beast Incarnate likes to spend time with his family and deserves to have that happiness for the rest of his life.

"[Are you surprised that he might be thinking about walking away?] No, I think Brock has done as much as he could in his career, UFC Champion, NCAA Champion, WWE Champion, IWGP Champion. I think he's done everything he's wanted to do. I think he's made more than enough money. And this guy what he likes to do is spend time with his family and go hunting and fishing. So, that's where I would imagine Brock's gonna be the rest of his life. That's what's gonna make him happy and I think he deserves it. I think he worked hard enough and made enough money that he's gonna be okay the rest of his life," said Kurt Angle.

Brock Lesnar is set to go one-on-one against Omos at WrestleMania 39. A recent report has indicated that Lesnar wants to sign one final contract with WWE for a year and five matches.

However, the report adds that if this deal doesn't happen, then we might see Lesnar losing to Omos clean at WrestleMania 39.

#3. Trish Stratus reveals plans for scrapped romantic storyline with former WWE Champion

Legendary female WWE Superstar Trish Stratus recently spoke about the original plans of her scrapped romantic storyline with Jeff Hardy. The two stars started a romantic storyline in 2001 and even kissed on an episode of RAW. However, the angle was soon scrapped.

Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, Stratus mentioned that her storyline with Jeff Hardy would likely have led to a match with the two of them going up against Matt Hardy and Lita.

"The Jeff Hardy one was just like two characters that you didn't think would come together come together but also the variable of Lita in there, right? Lita being like on the Jeff side but my rival and like maybe not happy about us, you know, pairing up. So, there was always that in the background that could play out in different ways like Trish and Jeff versus Matt and Lita and that sort of things," said Trish Stratus.

Trish Stratus is set to make her grand in-ring return at WrestleMania 39. She will be teaming up with Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita to take on the trio of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, aka Damage CTRL.

#2. Alexa Bliss confirms her WrestleMania 39 status

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE television since losing to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

During a recent appearance on CinemaBlend, Bliss gave a huge update on her WrestleMania 39 status, mentioning that she be in L.A. at the arena for 'Mania. Bliss further teased getting involved in some way at the show.

"I will be in L.A. for WrestleMania. I will be at the arena. Who knows what that leads to? Because, you know, in WWE, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s the company where you always expect the unexpected. We’ll have to see," said Alexa Bliss.

Interestingly, this could become the third straight WrestleMania without Alexa Bliss competing in it.

There have been major rumors of her getting involved with Bray Wyatt in some capacity after WrestleMania 39. It is to be seen how that will pan out!

#1. Former champion confirms WWE exit

After more than 10 months of absence, former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi has finally confirmed that she is no longer with WWE.

The then Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi, reportedly walked out of an episode of Monday Night RAW in May 2022, due to some creative issues. The two stars were suspended and stripped of their titles.

Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, made her NJPW debut earlier this year, and last month she became the IWGP Women's Champion. However, there was no confirmation of Naomi's status with the company.

The former women's champion herself recently confirmed while replying to a comment on her Instagram that she is no longer with WWE. For now, this should put all the speculations to rest of her returning to the company again under Triple H.

