5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Top Champion released, veteran quits the company, Seth Rollins being punished? (April 9th, 2022)

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly feature, where we take a look at some interesting WWE news stories over the past seven days that you might have missed.

WrestleMania 38 weekend is in the history books now and it turned out to be highly entertaining for the fans and gave WWE record-breaking success and revenue. The company will now look to build new angles and kick-start the post-WrestleMania season with the same intensity.

Today's edition features news stories surrounding some of the top stars like Randy Orton, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and others. Without further ado, let's dive into the five news stories that you might have missed this week. Be sure to comment and let us know your thoughts and reactions.

#5 NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter released

This past week, WWE released one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions Nash Carter from the company. Carter was accused by his wife Kimber Lee of domestic abuse and this was initially speculated to be the reason for his release.

However, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed on Wrestling Observer Radio that his release may have been due to his controversial picture dressed as Hitler.

"Also, came out today that Nash Carter who is one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions has been fired," Bryan Alvarez said. "Obviously there were lot of allegations of abuse and there was a picture that surfaced of him dressed as Hitler and I think the most amazing thing about it to me is that there were rumblings about this well over a week ago, to the point where he did a job on NXT last week. I thought, well, it’s probably gonna be the end of him. And then Saturday came, and they won the Tag Team Titles. And now here we are and he’s been fired."

WWE has since announced on their social media that the NXT Tag Team Champions vacated their titles and new champions will be crowned next week.

#4 Are Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch being punished?

Night One of WrestleMania 38 saw Cody Rhodes return as the mystery opponent of Seth Rollins. The two had a great match and Rhodes ended up picking up the victory. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned whether Seth Rollins was getting punished by the company without him realizing it.

"I'm really starting to wonder, is Seth Rollins now lumped into that," said Russo. "But now I'm asking myself, are they punishing Seth without him really realizing it and knowing what's going on? Because like I said, bro. Today when he came out, he couldn't care less about losing that match last night."

Russo also speculated on the backstage standing of Becky Lynch in WWE. She lost her RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 38. Russo questioned that if WWE planned to have her lose the match, then why did they have Belair cut her hair on the RAW before WrestleMania 38 and humiliate her.

#3 Pat Buck quits WWE after WrestleMania 38

Former WWE producer and on-screen official Patrick Buckridge, aka Pat Buck, has quit the company following WrestleMania 38. Following his departure, he sent out the following message revealing that he felt that he has accomplished everything that he wanted to in WWE.

"I feel that I have accomplished everything I wanted to do within WWE in the last three years," Buck wrote. "My endless gratitude beams from working with so many wonderful talents, especially the ultra talented women's division."

Buck was one of the producers alongside Michael Hayes for the WrestleMania 38 main event match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The two megastars battled it out at The Shows of Shows and it was Roman Reigns who walked out victorious to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#2 Vince Russo criticizes the booking of Finn Balor

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo has criticized and questioned the booking of current United States Champion Finn Balor. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why WWE put the title on him only to have him lose multiple matches since then.

"Why is this title on him then? Bro, I think they've beaten them four straight weeks. I've seen it a million times bro, a million times," said Russo.

Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest on an episode of Monday Night RAW earlier this year to become the new United States Champion. Fans were expecting a feud between the two leading to a WrestleMania 38 match.

However, Balor wasn't booked for WWE's biggest show of the year at all. To add to that, he has been suffering multiple pinfall losses over the last few weeks. It is indeed questionable to have your mid-card champion booked to lose so often.

#1 Randy Orton says he misses Daniel Bryan

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures “God, I miss Daniel Bryan. I wish he was still here". - Randy Orton (Out of Character). “God, I miss Daniel Bryan. I wish he was still here". - Randy Orton (Out of Character). https://t.co/L3DKFamdV6

One-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton recently appeared on Ryan Satin's "Out of Character" podcast during the WrestleMania weekend. While speaking about what he wants his legacy to be, Orton commented on former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson in AEW, and stated that he really misses him.

''I want my legacy to be that I made sure that the guys like Edge, and Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles and, God, I miss Daniel Bryan," said Orton. "I wish he was still here. But these guys that are coming up like Priest, Theory, the Street Profits, Riddle, these guys that have all the potential in the world."

The Viper is having the time of his life over the last few months and is thoroughly enjoying his tag team with Riddle. It's very refreshing for the fans as well to see the 14-time world champion and a legend having so much fun in the ring.

Read the full results of the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown HERE.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Daniel Bryan will ever return to WWE? Yes No 12 votes so far