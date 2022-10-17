Bray Wyatt and 4 other WWE Children who could become the face of the company

Some of the greatest WWE Superstars have gone on to have children who eventually became professional wrestlers. While some have not done so well, others have done pretty well for themselves.

When we think about second- and third-generation superstars, plenty come to mind. The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase's son was relevant for a bit, and while he may not have set the world on fire, he certainly did his father's legacy justice. The Windham family, the Funk family, and the Guerrero family... all of these have provided us with generations of great entertainment.

Today's era of professional wrestling has its fair share of quality WWE Superstars who carry their father's legacy. Here's a look at 5 WWE children who have the potential to become the face of the company.

Who else do you think belongs on this list? Be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section.

#5 Son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi: Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa is the brother of The Usos

When it comes to wrestling royalty, few families match the superiority of the legendary Anoa'i family. Solo Sikoa comes from that lineage, as he is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Solo is also the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, and his list of iconic cousins is a mile long. The Rock, Roman Reigns, Yokozuna, and Umaga are (and were) a few of Sikoa's closest relatives.

Solo signed with WWE in August of 2021. He was sent to NXT, where he was assigned to learn the WWE way of business and hone his craft to compete at the highest level.

At the 2022 Clash at the Castle, Solo made his main roster debut when he came out of nowhere and helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre and retain his WWE Championship. Since his main roster debut, Solo has been firmly aligned with his family as a member of The Bloodline.

Like all good things, The Bloodline's magical run will eventually come to an end and when that day comes, Solo Sikoa will likely be looking for a new angle. If he can utilize his time under Roman, Sami, The Usos, and Paul, Solo could set himself up for an eventual babyface turn and potentially get the entire WWE Universe in his corner.

#4 The Judgement Day's newest member, Dominik Mysterio

Happier days for Dominik and Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio comes from a lineage that is deep in pro wrestling. The son of a legend like Rey Mysterio, Dominik's fate was destined for life inside the squared circle.

At the tender age of eight, Dominik got his first taste of televised professional wrestling when he was the central component of the on-screen storyline between his father and the late Eddie Guerrero. With that in mind, it wasn't too surprising when Dominik signed with WWE just a few short years later.

At the moment, Dominik is heavily involved with the heel faction known as The Judgment Day. He has been going back and forth with his father during this rivalry, and while this has been a very entertaining angle, it's probably safe to assume the stable will implode in the not-so-distant future.

In such an event, Dominik could make a babyface turn that could get the WWE Universe squarely behind him. Nonetheless, he will continue to improve, and if things line up in his favor, it is possible Dominik could have a major push down the road.

#3 NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Hall of Famer Rick Steiner with his son, Bron Breakker

The wrestling world was first introduced to Bron Breakker when he appeared at former WCW star Paul Lee's AWF "Wrestle Jam 8" in Ringgold, Georgia, in late 2020. A few months later, WWE announced that Bron had signed with the company in February of 2021.

However, it didn't take long for the second-generation star to surge to the top of the NXT roster. Bron went on to defeat Tomasso Ciampa at the NXT New Year's Evil in January 2022 where he captured the NXT Championship.

Bron Breakker is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. Rick and his brother, Scott, were among the most dominant tag teams of their time. In fact, to this day, The Steiners are widely considered among the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling history.

Bron has adapted a style similar his father and uncle. He is a smash-mouthed, ground-and-pound type of brawler. So far he has captured the hearts of the entire NXT fanbase and it's only a matter of time before he gets his shot at the main roster.

#2. Son of "The American Dream", Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes paying respects to his father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes

Growing up as the son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, Cody was born with wrestling in his blood and a destiny that would eventually land him in the same profession that his father helped legitimize. Cody got his first start with WWE in 2006 when he was assigned to OVW at just 21 years of age.

Throughout Cody's first WWE run, his primary character was to serve as a tag team specialist. Cody would win multiple tag team championships by partnering with several different Superstars, including Hardcore Holly, Goldust, Damien Sandow, and Ted DiBiase Jr.

While he enjoyed a great singles run early in his WWE career, things didn't go so well when he was repackaged as Stardust. Cody requested his release in May of 2016 and the following day, WWE granted his request.

As we know, Cody spent a few years as Executive Vice President at AEW before returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Cody is currently nursing a gnarly pectoral injury but will return soon. Many people expect major things from his return and this could very well be the era when he becomes the face of the company.

#1 Bray Wyatt has the whole world in his hands

He's back and he's got the whole world, in his hands...

Wrestling fans worldwide rejoiced recently as Bray Wyatt made his epic WWE return at Extreme Rules 2022. This was the first time fans had seen Wyatt since his release in mid-2021.

Bray Wyatt comes from a strong wrestling family. His father is Mike Rotunda (or IRS), his grandfather was the late, great Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan, and his cousins were Barry and Kendall Windham. Bray has done an incredible job representing his family legacy and it appears things are only getting better for the returning superstar.

The current Bray Wyatt storyline is as mysterious as ever, but the fans are undoubtedly behind him. Bray has an abundance of charisma and his ability to connect with the fans is on a whole other level.

Given the right opportunity, Bray could load the company on his shoulders and carry it to an era of greatness we haven't seen in years. Now is Wyatt's time, and he is ready to become the face of the company.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Who will be the next face of WWE? Bray Wyatt Cody Rhodes 33 votes