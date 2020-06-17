5 WWE stars that we haven't heard from in a long time

These stars have not been in a WWE ring for a long time.

When and how will these M.I.A. superstars return to action?

Aryan Tiwari FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

When will these stars make their return?

WWE is a never-ending marathon, with many wrestlers retiring and/or debuting daily.

On one hand, fans are happy to see underutilized stars like Apollo Crews getting a chance to shine. Whereas, on the other hand, many are tired of seeing Charlotte Flair on every show on the company. Distance makes the heart grow fonder is a phrase that is certainly applicable in WWE, as we have seen many instances of how a returning superstar gets showered by cheers from the WWE Universe. WWE is in a weird position right now, with their top faces (Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch) being out of action for an indefinite period, and fans are feeling their absence on the weekly programming.

There are some other superstars, though, who have not been in action for quite some time now. So without further ado, let us present to you five superstars who you may have forgotten about.

#5. Kyle O'Reilly

Kyle O'Reillyhas been a cornerstone of not only the UE, but NXT as well

Kyle O'Reilly is the only entry on this list who has been a featured part of WWE TV in the Pandemic Era. O'Reilly is a former ROH World Champion, former PWG World Champion, and a three-time ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside Bobby Fish as reDragon. However, reDragon reached the next level when they debuted in WWE and aligned themselves with Adam Cole to form The Undisputed Era. Reilly has been a record three-time NXT Tag Team Champion and has been a cornerstone of NXT as part of the UE.

Kyle O'Reilly last appeared in a WWE ring at NXT Takeover Portland, where he and Fish would lose the NXT Tag Team Titles to the Broserweights (Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle). Reilly suffers from Diabetes, which prompted the UE member to take time off during this global pandemic. Though he has been part of many pre-taped segments, we wish that KOR makes his return soon.

1 / 5 NEXT