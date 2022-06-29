5 superstars Alberto Del Rio wants to face in a potential return: WWE legend's son, 6-time WrestleMania main-eventer

Alberto Del Rio was one of the top stars in WWE for many years. During his time with the company, he won a world title on four separate occasions.

The former WWE Champion recently had a chat with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta to discuss a number of interesting topics.

While speaking with Sportskeeda, Del Rio was asked about which current WWE stars he would like to face if he returned to the company. The veteran listed five names, including former world champions and former rivals. One name, in particular, might come as a surprise to many.

Below are five WWE Superstars Alberto Del Rio wants to face if he returns to the company.

#5 He wants to battle WWE RAW's Finn Balor

The first star Alberto Del Rio discussed having a bout with was Finn Balor. The former World Heavyweight Champion was quick to praise Finn while discussing their history, or lack thereof:

"I never had the opportunity to wrestle against Finn Balor. He's one of the best in the business. When he was coming in, I was going out. So we talked, but we didn't have the opportunity to become friends. There was always a lot of respect between us, even though we never really met before WWE. He is now one of the greatest stars in the company and in the world and I would love to wrestle against him. That would be a hell of a match."

It is somewhat surprising that the two never clashed. Both were well-traveled international stars before they came to WWE.

Balor is one of the finest in-ring workers in the world, and a bout between the two would be highly entertaining.

#4 Alberto Del Rio wants the current version of Roman Reigns

Roman Reign and The Usos

While a bout with Finn Balor would be a first-time ever match for Del Rio, his next choice is somebody he's more familiar with. The former world champion wants to battle the current Unified WWE Universal Champion:

[I'd like to wrestle] Roman Reigns. He's the face of the business, these days. I had the opportunity to wrestle [him] many many times," said Del Rio. "I remember that match, when a lot of people said it was really good for him because that's when he was still trying to get the approval from the hardcore fans."

Del Rio mentioned how Reigns was still working to earn the approval of the audience when they last locked horns. Del Rio continued:

"At the end of the night, they gave him the recognition that he deserves. And then I left the company and now, it's really nice to see that he has become what the company wanted from him."

It took Reigns quite a while to win over the WWE Universe, but it's safe to say he's the top dog in the company now.

If Roman and Del Rio do have a bout together, it would be their first since April 2016. Their most notable match is likely their clash at WWE Survivor Series 2015, which Roman Reigns won.

#3 The former world champion wants to face Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is another star Alberto Del Rio would like to have a match with if he returns to WWE. In his interview with Riju, Del Rio discussed where McIntyre was while the two were in the company together:

"When I was in the company, he got fired. He couldn't find his place in the business. He was awesome back then but he needed to develop his persona in the ring I think. But now, it makes me really happy to see, now he's one of the faces in the company. He has always been a fantastic wrestler. Aggressive, fast, strong. And people like him. So, I would love to face my compadre one day."

Alberto Del Rio acknowledged Drew's position on the card while they were in the company together. McIntyre was usually on the lower end of the card if he appeared at all. Drew was eventually released from WWE. He'd return years later and become a top star. The two would have an intense, hard-hitting bout.

#2 He'd like to reignite his feud with Rey Mysterio

Rey and Dominik Mysterio

To the surprise of very few, Rey Mysterio's name was brought up. Alberto Del Rio has a long history with the legendary masked superstar. He was sure to mention Rey as a possible opponent if he returns.

"I would love to wrestle my dear friend Rey Mysterio. You know, we always gave them classic matches and it was always just magic out there. I know that's gonna happen one day, it's just a matter of time."

The former four-time world champion acknowledged the magic the pair had together in the ring. They wrestled each other dozens of times in WWE on pay-per-views, television, and at live events.

The two also often competed together outside of WWE. They had battles in the United States, England, Mexico, and even in South American countries. A renewal of their rivalry would indeed be nostalgic for the fans.

#1 Del Rio wants to wrestle his former rival's son, Dominik Mysterio

Perhaps the most surprising pick in Del Rio's list is Dominik Mysterio. The young star is still finding his footing in World Wrestling Entertainment. Considering Del Rio's relationship with Dom's father, however, the choice makes sense. Riju specifically asked Alberto about wrestling Dominik.

"I've known Dominik since he was a little kid. I talked to him like six, seven months ago. He was with Carlos Santiago Espada- with Konnan in San Diego and he said 'Dominik is here and he wants to say hi'. We talked for a bit and I said 'Hey, I'm really proud that you are in the ring with your daddy. You guys are doing amazing things together.' So yeah, he will be fantastic to face."

With the history Del Rio has with Rey Mysterio, a bout or storyline with Dominik makes a lot of sense. With his veteran experience, he could help the young Mysterio improve his game and grow. With the two recently having a conversation, never say never about them locking horns in WWE.

While it remains unknown if Alberto Del Rio will ever appear in a WWE ring again, fans can fantasize about these potential bouts. If he doesn't make a splash in WWE, he'll likely make one in a different promotion.

