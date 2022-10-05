Former AEW World Champion; Longest Reigning Women's Champion - 5 WWE superstars who have been erased by the company

WWE is a publicly traded company that must answer to stoke brokers, work with sponsors, and things of that nature to keep PC. When a former superstar is essentially banned from television or is never mentioned or posted about on social media, we know it’s a big deal, and usually, it’s for a good reason.

We have seen wrestlers removed due to a dastardly crime they’ve committed or a company walkout. In a couple of cases, it’s a spiteful move from the organization due to some issues between the wrestler and WWE across the board.

No matter the situation, we will examine the five WWE Superstars who have been erased by the company.

#5. “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

Alex @ContrarianAlex No. 11: Chad Gable Vs. Jack Gallagher – WWE 205 Live (7/16/19)



The buried treasure of 2019.



205 went down QUICK when Buddy lost the title, so it’s not really a surprise this slipped through the cracks. That said, this was an elite-tier professional wrestling match.



Watch it. No. 11: Chad Gable Vs. Jack Gallagher – WWE 205 Live (7/16/19)The buried treasure of 2019. 205 went down QUICK when Buddy lost the title, so it’s not really a surprise this slipped through the cracks. That said, this was an elite-tier professional wrestling match. Watch it. https://t.co/6n41vsVlvH

Some wrestling fans may remember who Jack Gallagher was, while others may have completely forgotten about him. The superstar known as “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher was one of the most popular stars on the 205 Live brand and wrestled predominately on NXT UK as well.

He was a wrestler from the United Kingdom who made his way into the company through the Cruiserweight Classic tournament several years ago. He had feuds with Pete Dunne and Brian Kendrick during his run with the company.

When the “Speaking Out” movement began due to various sexual harassment and assault allegations, Gallagher was one of the names mentioned in the case.

WWE quickly released him from the company, removed Gallagher from the roster and no trace of him could be found on their company website, much less any mention of him verbally.

He is currently working on the independent wrestling scene, having drastically changed his appearance since we last saw him in WWE.

#4. “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka

House of the American Dragon 🐉 @DrainBamager In 1983, Jimmy Snuka was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Argentino, and Vince was the one who did all the talking for his employee. Vince allegedly paid off the investigators to save Snuka from legal troubles.



To this day, WWE doesn't acknowledge those charges. In 1983, Jimmy Snuka was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Nancy Argentino, and Vince was the one who did all the talking for his employee. Vince allegedly paid off the investigators to save Snuka from legal troubles.To this day, WWE doesn't acknowledge those charges. https://t.co/slFtYvlJuq

One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka is one of the most recognizable names from the 70s and 80s era of WWE. Snuka became a household name after being one of the first wrestlers to dive off a steel cage and connect with his signature move, “The Superfly Splash” to Don Muraco during a WWE event at Madison Square Garden in 1983.

Snuka would later be in the corner of Hulk Hogan and Mr. T for the inaugural WrestleMania main event against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.

The Undertaker began his legendary streak in 1991 at WrestleMania VII, and Snuka became the first victim to fall at the hands of The Deadman. This would serve as one of Snuka’s last big moments of his wrestling career, aside from his Hall of Fame induction in 1996.

Snuka was removed from all things WWE related, including his Hall of Fame induction, after he was charged with the murder of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino in 2015. Snuka was physically and mentally unable to go to trial over the murder, having suffered from stomach cancer and dementia.

Snuka passed away in January 2017.

#3. AJ Lee

Sarah @sarahspiderwebz



AJ Lee 🧡 The BEST women's division promo in the history of the WWEAJ Lee The BEST women's division promo in the history of the WWE 👑AJ Lee ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/AE2L1cLmoB

The former WWE Divas Champion is one of the primary figures who helped kickstart the women’s revolution and is one of the most popular women’s wrestlers of the modern generation.

AJ Lee was the longest-reigning Divas Champion in history for over 295 days between 2013-2014. The record was later broken by Nikki Bella, who now holds the record at 301 days.

AJ Lee announced her retirement from pro wrestling in 2015 and was known to be very outspoken on social media regarding the organization and some of its decisions - specifically on women’s rights - as she and Stephanie McMahon even had a little exchange on Twitter.

Since her retirement, everything related to her name and character has been phased out of the company's website. This includes documentaries such as the documentary on the Divas Revolution, where the former Divas Champion was never mentioned at all.

AJ Lee is currently married to CM Punk and is working as a producer for the revamp of WOW Women of Wrestling league. And speaking of her husband…

#2. CM Punk

𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚘 ⛱ @HNCHDynamite I can’t be the only one who misses seeing CM Punk on AEW television. I can’t be the only one who misses seeing CM Punk on AEW television. https://t.co/hhVVVuMwUa

CM Punk became one of the most popular WWE Superstars in history following his infamous Pipebomb promo in 2011 that sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world.

Prior to this, Punk was still a very popular and beloved wrestler by many fans who watched him perform in Ring of Honor and other independent organizations prior to him joining the company.

CM Punk went on to have many historical feuds and moments with the likes of John Cena, Alberto Del Rio, Triple H, The Rock, The Undertaker, and even Vince McMahon.

Punk left the company in January 2014 after citing his frustration and having a very heated discussion with Triple H and Vince McMahon. Punk’s walkout came due to injuries and a general dislike of the direction for his character in the company.

CM Punk was erased from company history following his departure, which included a documentary on the Ultimate Warrior that had a sticky note placed over Punk’s face on a poster for the Royal Rumble that year.

He was also erased from their website and has never been mentioned on any programming for the organization. He did return for WWE Backstage talk show in 2019 as part of a deal with FOX. Punk’s deal would expire shortly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is currently signed to AEW, but is out of action due to injuries stemming from his title match with Jon Moxley at All Out. He's also currently serving a suspension due to a backstage altercation involving Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following the show.

#1. Former WWE World Champion - Chris Benoit

My Wrestling videos And pics @MarksWrestling1



His Work Warrants A HOF Induction. One Of The Best, And Highly Regarded In His Field For Years.



Respect For Chris Benoit! This Man's Life Should Be Recognized By #WWE Bring awareness To Those Struggling With Mental Health And CTE.His Work Warrants A HOF Induction. One Of The Best, And Highly Regarded In His Field For Years.Respect For Chris Benoit! This Man's Life Should Be Recognized By #WWE Bring awareness To Those Struggling With Mental Health And CTE.His Work Warrants A HOF Induction. One Of The Best, And Highly Regarded In His Field For Years.Respect For Chris Benoit! 🙏 https://t.co/dw9lkVEQQx

The legacy of “The Crippler’ Chris Benoit has been in utter ruin since the tragic murder-suicide in 2007, where Benoit took his own life after murdering his wife (Nancy Benoit) and son (Daniel Benoit) over a three-day period.

Before the murders, Benoit was a well-known and respected pro wrestler who was pound-for-pound one of the best in-ring technicians of all time. Benoit held championships throughout his career in NJPW, ECW, WCW, and WWE respectively.

The biggest moment of his wrestling career came at WrestleMania XX (2004), where Benoit defeated Triple H and Shawn Michaels to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He would celebrate the victory with his best friend, Eddie Guerrero, and his family.

Eddie Guerrero would unexpectedly pass in 2005, and this led to Benoit going into a downward spiral behind the scenes that very few people knew about until it was too late.

Since the horrific murders, Benoit’s name has been banned from any mention on WWE television, social media, or the company's website. From time to time, his name may still pop up from a historical perspective but is never mentioned beyond those circumstances.

