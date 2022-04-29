Heel and face turns are crucial in a WWE Superstar's career. They tend to be a difference maker in the trajectory of their character. Plus, every storyline needs a great villain to elevate a good guy and vice versa.

So when doing a heel a turn, you have to do it the right way, because it has the potential to create a timeless moment, like Seth Rollins turning on The Shield. This catapulted Rollins' career to new heights. Now there are other superstars who are better at being bad than good, like The Miz and Randy Orton.

We must also note that the WWE Universe can play a huge role in a heel turn. They may turn on a superstar who is a face, due to them being a face for too long or just overall rejecting the talent. Which is pretty much what happened to Roman Reigns.

With WrestleMania Backlash in a few weeks time, several superstars may have a heel turn in their future. The list below will examine 5 WWE Superstars who need a heel turn.

#5 The New Day's overdue heel turn

The New Day has been due a heel turn for a while now. Their days of being over with the crowd seem to be a thing of the past. It's worth noting that The New Day has done some of their best work in WWE, when fans boo them every night.

This would be a much welcomed direction from the WWE audience. After all, you can only be a face for a certain period, until the fans turn on you.

The New Day haven't been getting their usual loud pops from the crowd and that may be a sign. When you compare their runs as faces and heels, it's evident that they are more entertaining as heels.

#4 The return of the Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre takes flight at WrestleMania 38 against Happy Corbin

Drew McIntyre as the Scottish Psychopath was arguably his greatest character. He laid everyone out in his wake, which helped him break into the WWE Championship picture.

A fearless and vicious heel, as he was, is refreshing to see. A change of face for McIntyre would be the best direction for him, coming off a lackluster rivalry with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

Face Drew McIntyre hasn't reached the heights he was expected to. His strongest storyline post Brock Lesnar was Randy Orton. McIntyre has been good as a face, but would be much better as a villain.

#3 The Blackheart of Ciampa

NXT's Blackheart was one of the main men on the former black and gold brand. He was once the most sadistic and brutal talent on NXT. His feud with Johnny Gargano was arguably the greatest rivalry in NXT history.

Ciampa's psycho killer persona during that period was a thing of art, and felt very authentic. He's now a member of the RAW roster, and main roster promotions haven't always worked out for NXT Superstars in the past.

WWE have already changed his entrance music and are likely to make more changes to his character. Hopefully with those changes, they'll allow Ciampa to be a villain, along with a significant push, which might be worth gold for RAW.

#2 NXT's Prince Finn Bálor

Finn Bálor defeats Adam Cole for the vacant NXT championship

Finn Bálor has been a face on the main roster since arriving in 2017. He started his run well, becoming the first-ever WWE Universal Champion before injury cut his reign short.

When he returned, he didn't reach those heights and ended up as a mid-card talent. Bálor moved back to NXT in 2019 as a heel, producing his best run since leaving the brand in 2017.

WWE has so many angles they could do, with a mean and aggressive Finn Bálor. Maybe that's what Bálor needs, to get to the top of the mountain again in WWE.

#1 John Cena giving in to the hate

John Cena posing with the We Hate Cena guy

John Cena turning on his Cenation would be as big of a shock as when Hulk Hogan did. However, this wouldn't be the first time Cena was a bad guy. In the early 2000s, Cena debuted his Doctor of Thuganomics character.

He'd rap his way to the ring, while taking jabs at his opponents, similar to AEW's Max Caster. Cena turned face in 2003 and hasn't been heel since. Despite the WWE Universe clamoring for him to turn, Vince McMahon almost did that in 2012, but opted to cancel it.

For John Cena, he's arriving at the end of his career and Hollywood has made him a part-time wrestler as of late. Should a villainous Cena appear, it might not be as huge as before, but it would still shock the world.

