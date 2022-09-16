2021 was heartbreaking for many WWE fans as multiple superstars and staff members were released due to budget cuts. The number of stars let go by the promotion during the year totaled more than 80.

Among these stars, some were quietly released from the company. This was usually done to stop the controversies surrounding them from negatively impacting the prestige of WWE as an organization. Former superstars Nash Carter and Shane McMahon are instances of the same from this year's list of departures.

On this list, we will look at five quietly released superstars in 2021 and the potential reason behind their exit.

#5. Velveteen Dream was quietly released amidst controversies

Following his NXT debut in 2017, Velveteen Dream quickly rose through the ranks alongside Johnny Gargano, Matt Riddle, and Ricochet. The 27-year-old was the show's highlight for many years and eventually became the longest reigning NXT North American Champion.

Unfortunately, his main roster ambitions came to a crashing halt in May 2021. He was released after being absent from television for the entire year. His hiatus came amidst accusations of sending explicit images and having inappropriate conversations with minors. His backstage behavior may have been another reason for his abrupt departure.

Control Your Narrative star EC3 disclosed more about Dream's alleged actions in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. The former NXT star has since been in hot waters, having been arrested twice this August 2022.

#4. WWE announcer JoJo Offerman

JoJo Offerman joined WWE in mid-2013 as part of the first season of Total Divas. She had a flair for announcing, and her potential was showcased on WWE programming after an injury initially hampered her in-ring career.

Following her feud with The True Divas, JoJo became the ring announcer for NXT. Two years of hard work on WWE's third brand earned her a promotion to the main roster, where she also served as a backstage interviewer. Fans commended her work on RAW before her hiatus in 2018 due to pregnancy.

Offerman quietly departed the company in early 2021, and the reason behind her exit is unknown. It is possible that she got caught in the alleged crossfire between her husband, Bray Wyatt, and Vince McMahon. Alternatively, it could have been due to the company deciding not to renew her contract.

#3. Mia Yim

Mia Yim initially worked as an enhancement talent in WWE. Thanks to her performance at the 2018 Mae Young Classic, she was given a full-time contract in NXT and had a notable feud against Dakota Kai and Bianca Belair.

Things started to go downhill for Yim after she debuted her 'Reckoning' moniker on the main roster. She struggled with her heel persona and lost in her debut match against Dana Brooke. The final blow came after her faction RETRIBUTION split at Fastlane 2021. Yim was tossed around brands following the angle and reverted to Main Event before her eventual release in November.

Mia Yim's exit was shocking as she was drafted to RAW and was possibly set to enter a new storyline before her departure. It was later revealed that she was a victim of the roster cuts alongside Keith Lee. While her husband is currently a tag team champion in AEW, Yim is busy making waves in IMPACT Wrestling.

#2. Big Show

It came as a 'knockout punch' for many WWE fans when AEW announced Big Show as their newest signing in February 2021. The World's Largest Athlete was one of the oldest members of the promotion, loved (and memed) for his multiple character portrayals.

The writing was on the walls for the four-time world champion to make a career move in WWE. He had transitioned from a main eventer to a randomly paired ally during his last five years in the company. Big Show requested his release on February 2021, which was duly granted. According to reports, he was unhappy with his creative direction, and his contract talks also fell on deaf ears.

A clash of perspectives was another potential reason why Paul Wight left the company. Vince McMahon seemingly wanted him to be an ambassador for the promotion while he wanted to continue being an active superstar. His last sighting in WWE was in a recorded video congratulating John Cena on his 20th anniversary.

#1. Jeff Hardy

Before his shocking exit last year, Jeff Hardy was one of WWE's most beloved and popular stars. His daredevil instincts and extreme style inside the ring kept him relevant in the promotion across multiple stints.

Upon their return to WWE in 2017, Jeff and Matt Hardy reunited to win the RAW Tag Team Championship and register their first victory as a duo at WrestleMania. They also briefly reigned with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship during their last tenure.

However, Jeff's push came to an abrupt halt in 2020, and The Charismatic Enigma was relegated to the mid-card. After suffering multiple losses in high-profile matches, he was eventually released by WWE in December 2021 after he had walked out during a live show.

Apparently, the company parted ways with him after he refused to go to rehab due to his alleged "erratic behavior" backstage. He has since transitioned to All Elite Wrestling and is currently suspended from the promotion after a DUI arrest. Nevertheless, Matt Hardy recently delivered good news by teasing the return of a "new" Jeff Hardy.

