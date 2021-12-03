5 top WWE Superstars whose contracts will reportedly expire in 2022

With the new year approaching, WWE could lose several top superstars whose contracts will reportedly expire in 2022.

A few former WWE Superstars, like Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan, have left Vince McMahon's company in the past few months after their contracts expired. After leaving WWE, both Cole and Bryan joined WWE's newest rival, All Elite Wrestling.

Meanwhile, a few other current WWE Superstars could also follow in their footsteps. These wrestlers have only a few months left in their contracts. Some of them even have only a few days. Unless the company renews these superstars' contracts soon, 2022 could see WWE losing more of its top talents.

Here are five top WWE Superstars whose contracts will reportedly expire in 2022.

#5. WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars on the current roster. The Charismatic Enigma has won many titles, including three world championships. Nonetheless, he could be on his way out of WWE.

In the summer of 2020, Hardy signed a new contract with WWE. He later revealed the length of his new deal in an interview with BT Sport:

"When I re-signed. I was like, 'I'll sign for two years as long as I get my old theme back called No More Words.'"

The 44-year-old recently disclosed a few objectives he wishes to achieve in WWE, including facing Roman Reigns and capturing the Universal Championship. However, Hardy could leave WWE in just a few months as his contract expires in September next year.

If Hardy leaves WWE, he could join his brother Matt in AEW. In an interview with Signed by Superstars, Matt expressed his desire to have one last run with his brother in Tony Khan's company:

"I mean with the way things are going right now in AEW, I’d say yeah [I’ll finish my career there]. They’re great and I’d really like to have a last hoorah with Jeff there too."

Hardy is currently active on SmackDown. He recently competed in the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal to determine a new challenger for Reigns' Universal Title. The Charismatic Enigma got eliminated by Sami Zayn.

