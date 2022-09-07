5 WWE Superstars whose names were recently changed 

Triple H has dramatically changed the landscape of both WWE and professional wrestling over the past month and a half. Vince McMahon shockingly retired from World Wrestling Entertainment near the end of July. As a result of his retirement, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan have risen to power.

Hunter now serves as the company's Chief Content Officer. The role means he will oversee creative writing, live events, talent relations, and more.

One change Triple H seems to be making comes down to the names of talent. Vince McMahon developed a reputation for changing NXT stars' names once they went to the main roster. He's also cut out part of a superstar's name, even if they've been on RAW or SmackDown for quite some time. The Game has corrected a handful of these changes in recent weeks.

Below are five WWE Superstars whose names were recently changed.

#5. Simone Johnson recently received her WWE NXT name

Simone Johnson is not yet a household name. She signed with WWE back in 2020 and trains at the Performance Center. While she hasn't yet made an impact as a talent, she is already famous for being the daughter of The Rock.

While Simone's future can't be predicted, her NXT name has been revealed. Johnson began using the name "Ava Raine" in May of this year. She has cut promos at NXT live events but is yet to debut on television.

Still, there will be many eyes on the fourth-generation superstar. With an established name and live event appearances behind her, matches and a prominent role on television may not be too far away.

#4. Riddle recently got his first name back

Matt Riddle fighting Seth Rollins

Matt Riddle was a mixed-martial artist who found some success before joining professional wrestling in 2014. He picked up the business rapidly and quickly became a top independent wrestling star.

He joined WWE in 2018. While in NXT, he won the tag team titles alongside Pete Dunne. On the main roster, Riddle has captured both the United States Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championship. Matt has been a top contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2022.

The Original Bro's name was cut short to simply "Riddle," a mandate given by Vince McMahon. This change was allegedly made due to Matt Riddle failing drug tests for marijuana during his MMA career.

McMahon allegedly wanted to avoid people looking Riddle up and discovering his past. Matt's name recently reverted to what it was before Vince's edict.

#3. Theory went back to being Austin Theory

Austin Theory

Austin Theory began his professional wrestling career in 2016. He stood out almost immediately and rose to prominence for WWN and EVOLVE Wrestling. Theory also had success in Mexico, winning The Crash Heavyweight Championship.

The 25-year-old star joined WWE in 2019. He had some success on NXT before being briefly called up to the main roster during the early days of the pandemic.

Theory returned to NXT and joined The Way. He was eventually called back to the main roster, where he won the United States Championship and Money in the Bank.

Like Riddle, Theory lost his first name while Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE. With Triple H in command, Mr. Money In The Bank has his first name back. Despite the change, Austin recently noted that he liked being called "Theory" without a first name.

#2. Sofia Cromwell became Maxxine Dupri

Maxxine Dupri was a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Rams and the Phoenix Suns. She took part in a tryout with WWE last year and earned a contract.

She worked on NXT for a brief period under the name Sofia Cromwell. She was paired up with Robert Stone and Von Wagner. She got called up to the main roster, which happened in July.

Upon being called to Friday Night SmackDown, Sofia's name was changed to Maxxine Dupri. She is the kayfabe sister of Max Dupri and helps manage Maximum Male Models, all of whom also underwent name changes this year.

#1. Ciampa went back to being Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa fighting AJ Styles

Tommaso Ciampa had his first match in 2005. The Italian-American superstar had an incredible career on the independent wrestling scene, most notably in Ring of Honor.

The Psycho Killer was signed to NXT full-time in 2016 after working under an unusual deal that allowed him to compete in the indies. Since joining WWE, he's captured the NXT Championship twice and the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Johnny Gargano.

While on the main roster, the talented star lost his first name due to a mandate from Vince McMahon. Ciampa was adamant about not losing his last name due to his emotional connection. Thanks to Triple H's regime, Tommaso is back to using his full name on television.

The changes Triple H has made in World Wrestling Entertainment have excited fans all over the world. Superstars having their names back helps the product in minor ways, but it boosts morale for both wrestlers and fans alike.

Are there any superstars who should have their names changed back to something it previously was? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

