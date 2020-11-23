Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

5 WWE Survivor Series 2020 rumors that didn't come true: Major return canceled, change in closing segment

The Undertaker (left); Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns (right)
The Undertaker (left); Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns (right)
Vatsal Rathod
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 23 Nov 2020, 18:42 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

Survivor Series 2020 is in the history books as we witnessed the end of an era with The Undertaker bidding farewell to the WWE Universe after a storied three-decade-long career. Before that, Monday Night RAW took on Friday Night SmackDown for brand supremacy at WWE Survivor Series 2020.

Ultimately, RAW went on to win the pay-per-view with four wins over SmackDown's three wins. With it being one of the 'Big Four' pay-per-views of the year, the rumor mill was full of rumors and speculations for the matches and segments of WWE Survivor Series 2020. While many of them came true, there were some others that didn't.

In this article, let's take a look at five major WWE Survivor Series rumors that didn't come true. Be sure to comment down and let us know whether you enjoyed the show or not.

#5 Kurt Angle to return at WWE Survivor Series 2020

Survivor Series 2020 saw several legends and WWE Hall of Famers walk down the ring before The Undertaker's Final Farewell. While their involvement was confusing as they suddenly disappeared after the commercial break, it was still great to see these legends back. One such legend rumored to return at WWE Survivor Series 2020 was Kurt Angle.

"WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle is scheduled to be in attendance at the Survivor Series this Sunday, PWInsider.com has confirmed. It is likely that Angle is being brought in for the Undertaker's Final Farewell. As previously reported, Kane, The Godfather, and Savio Vega will also be in attendance at the PPV. Whether any of them will appear on camera remains to be seen. It's entirely possible they are being brought in to film WWE Network content or additional material related to Undertaker that will be released down the line."

As witnessed at WWE Survivor Series 2020, Kurt Angle didn't appear. The Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall of Famer has had some interesting matches and feuds against The Phenom.

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 23 Nov 2020, 18:42 IST
WWE Survivor Series 2020 The New Day The Hurt Business The Undertaker Roman Reigns WWE Championship WWE Universal Championship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी