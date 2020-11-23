5 WWE Survivor Series 2020 rumors that didn't come true: Major return canceled, change in closing segment

Survivor Series 2020 is in the history books as we witnessed the end of an era with The Undertaker bidding farewell to the WWE Universe after a storied three-decade-long career. Before that, Monday Night RAW took on Friday Night SmackDown for brand supremacy at WWE Survivor Series 2020.

Ultimately, RAW went on to win the pay-per-view with four wins over SmackDown's three wins. With it being one of the 'Big Four' pay-per-views of the year, the rumor mill was full of rumors and speculations for the matches and segments of WWE Survivor Series 2020. While many of them came true, there were some others that didn't.

In this article, let's take a look at five major WWE Survivor Series rumors that didn't come true. Be sure to comment down and let us know whether you enjoyed the show or not.

#5 Kurt Angle to return at WWE Survivor Series 2020

Survivor Series 2020 saw several legends and WWE Hall of Famers walk down the ring before The Undertaker's Final Farewell. While their involvement was confusing as they suddenly disappeared after the commercial break, it was still great to see these legends back. One such legend rumored to return at WWE Survivor Series 2020 was Kurt Angle.

"WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle is scheduled to be in attendance at the Survivor Series this Sunday, PWInsider.com has confirmed. It is likely that Angle is being brought in for the Undertaker's Final Farewell. As previously reported, Kane, The Godfather, and Savio Vega will also be in attendance at the PPV. Whether any of them will appear on camera remains to be seen. It's entirely possible they are being brought in to film WWE Network content or additional material related to Undertaker that will be released down the line."

Incredible match!!! Congrats on 30 Amazing years Deadman! @undertaker https://t.co/cZfX35lETQ — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) November 21, 2020

As witnessed at WWE Survivor Series 2020, Kurt Angle didn't appear. The Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall of Famer has had some interesting matches and feuds against The Phenom.