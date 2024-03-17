6 potential opponents for WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio is one of WWE's most hated heels, yet as WrestleMania XL draws closer, there haven't been any announcements regarding his participation at The Showcase of the Immortals. Last year, Dom was defeated by his father Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. But this year, the 26-year-old Mysterio seemingly has an unclear path to The Show of Shows.

In 2023, Dominik received nuclear heat regularly whenever he made his presence known at WWE events. That year, Dirty Dom attained two reigns as NXT North American Champion. As a member of The Judgment Day, the young Mysterio stood out as arguably the company's most despised villain on the current roster.

Dominik last wrestled on the March 4, 2024, edition of RAW. During that episode, Dom was defeated by Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a non-title match. But when it's time for The Granddaddy of Them All, who will Dominik be wrestling in Philadelphia this April? Let's look at six potential opponents for Dirty Dom at WrestleMania 40 without further ado.

#6. WWE RAW commentator Pat McAfee

Former Indianapolis Colts football player Pat McAfee threatened Dirty Dom during the March 4, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. McAfee was standing on top of the red brand's commentator's table in a show of respect to "The Ring General" Gunther. Dominik would look over at McAfee, causing him to say, "You suck, Dom! Don't you look at me, I'll smack you in the mouth!"

Dominik would respond to McAfee's trash-talking by throwing a chewed-up piece of gum in his direction. Pat would then command Gunther to "chop the hell out of him [Dom]."

McAfee is not only entertaining as a color commentator, but he's oftentimes impressive in the ring as well whenever he does have a chance to wrestle. Pat has competed at premium live events against the likes of Adam Cole, Baron Corbin, The Undisputed ERA, The Miz, Austin Theory, and even Vince McMahon.

After what happened on RAW between McAfee and Mysterio, fans began to fantasy book Pat against Dominik at WrestleMania XL. However, at least one fan saw the potential of Dom vs McAfee at 'Mania months before it became a trending topic.

Pat McAfee had show-stealing performances against Adam Cole and The Undisputed ERA in 2020. He'd thrill audiences by risking life and limb inside WarGames. In 2024, Pat may be involved in another entertaining feud. This time, McAfee may have to contend with Dirty Dom on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Dominik and Pat have taken shots at each other on X (formerly Twitter), only fueling the speculation for a potential match between the two in Philadelphia this April. Dominik has seemingly called McAfee a "dork" on X after Pat quoted himself in a video tweet showing him disrespecting Dom before the most recent televised match featuring Gunther. The Conor McGregor image in Dom's tweet also suggested that the young Mysterio views the words directed at him as being nothing but an empty threat from Pat McAfee.

Dominik also sent Pat a GIF on X, showing the now-former US President George W. Bush giving a middle finger to the camera. Wrestling fans will have to tune into RAW this Monday to see if the beef continues between McAfee and Dom.

#5. Three-time WWE world champion Rey Mysterio (WrestleMania rematch)

The feud between father and son seemingly reached its climax when Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik during Night One of WrestleMania 39. Since then, WWE fans have speculated about a potential rematch between the Mysterios, potentially happening at WrestleMania XL.

During a December 2023 episode of Keepin' It 100 with Konnan and Disco, the two WCW/TNA veterans discussed a possible rematch between Rey and Dominik at The Show of Shows. They both approved of a fan's suggestion that Rey and his son ought to wrestle in a 'mask vs. hair' match. While that match might not happen in Philadelphia this April, it's still possible that match or something similar could end up occurring somewhere down the line at a future WrestleMania.

Currently, Rey Mysterio is locked in a feud with Santos Escobar. On SmackDown, there is an ongoing faction war between Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma and Rey's Latino World Order. Unless Dominik quickly reignites his rivalry with his father, it appears as if Dom vs Rey 2 will have to wait until a later event like WrestleMania 41.

However, it's worth noting that only a few days ago, Dominik Mysterio posted a video on Instagram showing his WrestleMania 39 entrance before the 'father vs. son' in-ring showdown. Is this Dom's way of teasing a WrestleMania rematch with his father?

#4. Former one-time WWE United States Champion Andrade

It appears as if Andrade El Idolo may become the next wrestler to join forces with The Judgment Day. On the March 11, 2024, episode of RAW, Andrade was seen in a backstage segment with the group, and they all agreed to have a future meeting to discuss business when Dominik Mysterio returns to television. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley mentioned that Dom spoke extremely highly of Andrade, and Finn Balor agreed that the former US Champion brought a lot to the table.

Andrade may very well become the newest member of Judgment Day sometime soon. However, there's also the chance that the former NXT Champion won't fit in with the villainous faction. That could lead to the group attacking Andrade or Andrade turning on Judgment Day.

If the former AEW star isn't able to strike a deal with the red brand's dark collective, El Idolo may end up battling members of the leaderless faction. One member of the group that Andrade could potentially end up facing at WrestleMania would be "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, the one who recommended El Idolo to Judgment Day.

Andrade had a rivalry with Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, during the former NXT star's first run with the company. He would defeat Rey to receive his first and only reign as WWE United States Champion. In 2024, will we see El Idolo lock horns with the male heir of the Mysterio bloodline?

#3. Lil Uzi Vert

Multi-time platinum recording artist Lil Uzi Vert made his presence known at WrestleMania 39 as he performed live before The Usos made their entrance during the Night One main event. During an interview following his 'Mania appearance, the rapper said that he was ready to get in the ring. He'd then tease a future appearance at WrestleMania XL in his home city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lil Uzi Vert was asked who his dream opponent would be for a potential match at WrestleMania. The singer-songwriter responded with the name "Dominik." During that same interview, Vert seemingly agreed to a match between himself and the young Mysterio at 2024's Show of Shows. However, it remains to be seen whether or not he was completely serious about wrestling Dominik on The Grandest Stage of Them All. His answer to the interviewer could have been a 'tongue-in-cheek' response.

Vert is a highly successful and popular hip-hop star, and WWE could certainly gain plenty of mainstream attention by booking him in a match against the much-hated Dirty Dom at The Show of Shows in Philly.

2. Former one-time WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny

Speaking of pop culture sensations, Bad Bunny might be available for a match during Night Two of WrestleMania XL. The former 24/7 Champion's schedule appears to be open for April 7, 2024, which could potentially allow him to appear during the second night of WrestleMania 40. Bunny isn't scheduled to perform on that date during his concert tour. Similarly, another report indicated that The King of Latin Trap also isn't scheduled to compete when 'Mania comes to Philadelphia.

Bad Bunny made his in-ring WrestleMania debut in 2021 when he teamed up with future MITB winner Damian Priest and defeated the team of The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny would later defeat Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023. The multi-time platinum Spanish-language recording artist has been praised by wrestling fans and critics for his impressive in-ring abilities whenever he's booked to wrestle.

The King of Latin Trap previously got involved in the 'father vs. son' battle between Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. Bad Bunny snatched a steel chain away from Dom, assisting Rey in his victory. Bunny is a noted fan and admirer of the masked luchador. During the 'Mania match, Bunny was assigned to the Spanish commentary table as a special guest.

In 2024, will Dominik Mysterio seek revenge on Bad Bunny? Wrestling fans will just have to wait and see!

#1. Multiple opponents in the 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Dominik Mysterio has never competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, if Dirty Dom isn't booked for a singles match at The Show of Shows, he may find himself competing for a trophy in a multi-man over-the-top-rope battle royal.

The concept for this battle royal was first introduced as part of WrestleMania XXX in a match won by Cesaro, now known in AEW as Claudio Castagnoli. Since then, the battle royal has primarily appeared in the kickoff show of WrestleMania. However, in 2021, the match was moved to WrestleMania SmackDown, which is the final episode of the blue brand before that year's Showcase of the Immortals. Only the 2014 and 2016 editions of the Andre battle royal took place on the main card of 'Mania.

Considering that 2024 will feature the 40th installment of WrestleMania, perhaps WWE will honor Andre's immense legacy by booking the battle royal for the main card. If not, SmackDown may once again become the home to this annual tradition.