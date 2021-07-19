6 Top WWE Superstars who could realistically retire in 3 years or less

The WWE roster isn't aging, but a handful of top superstars are undoubtedly in the final stages of their careers. This includes superstars who are top champions, have been World Champions not too long ago, and more.

Sometimes, it's hard to accept when a superstar is in the final stages of their career, with The Undertaker perhaps being the foremost example of that. However, the current generation is different, and these top names could retire from WWE in three years or less.

#6. AJ Styles - Another WWE contract expiring soon?

AJ Styles could be in his last few years with WWE

AJ Styles is 44 years old now, which means that the final phase of his wrestling career might happen sooner rather than later. It's different as compared to superstars who started late and got their big break at a later age working a relatively safe style.

This isn't the case for Styles. The Phenomenal One has had a career that has spanned two decades and nearly one-fourth of that has been in WWE. It's hard to believe that AJ Styles has been in WWE for five-and-a-half years but it has been that long.

Already a grand slam Champion, he is essentially a lock for a future WWE Hall of Fame induction. But how much longer does he have left in WWE?

In 2019, Styles openly admitted that he received an offer from AEW. Since WWE was at the point where they were offering good deals to superstars purely to keep them from signing with AEW, AJ Styles benefited and got a good deal out of it.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, Styles admitted that it would be hard to walk away from WWE just like that:

“That stuff’s hard,” Styles said. “It’s hard to leave, it’s hard to adjust once you’re done. But I got a taste I guess what that’s like with the COVID stuff, but I didn’t say I liked it. I’m not sure when it’s gonna be over for me but, like I said before, I signed my last contract, so we’ll see when that is.”

He has also admitted that the WWE contract he signed in 2019 will be his last. Speaking to Lilian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast, AJ Styles said:

“I had no doubt that you know this is what I was going to do for my career. It really was. And you couldn’t have told me any different. And I can tell you that the contract that I signed, here in the WWE, is my last. This is it for me. This is where I’m going to end my career no matter what happens. I got to, you know? I want to be there for my kids."

While it's not known how long his contract was signed for, two years have already passed. Styles is one of the oldest full-time superstars on the WWE roster and he could retire in less than three years.

