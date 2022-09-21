"I think about it all the time" - 6 Hall of Famers who recently teased their WWE return

The WWE Hall of Fame is the highest honor given to a superstar for their services and dedication to the company. Formed in 1993, the Hall of Fame has 234 inductees at present, with 46 Legacy inductees, 18 group inductions, 12 celebrities, and eight Warrior Award recipients.

However, a Hall of Fame induction is not the end of the line. Legends usually make sporadic appearances to generate hype for a match. In other cases, they return to help youngsters in their pursuits of glory or have a one-off with top superstars on the current roster.

This list will explore six Hall of Famers who have teased a return to WWE.

#6. Jimmy Hart wants to renew his managerial run

Class of 2005 inductee Jimmy Hart has been involved in minor roles in WWE over the past decade. He has been an announcer, a backstage personality and also a manager. His last appearance in the promotion was in the January 4 RAW Legends Night segment.

In a recent interview, The Colonel expressed his desire to manage Dominik Mysterio after Rey hangs up his boots. This was before Dominik's heel turn at Clash at the Castle. Hart, renowned for promoting heels in his WWE career, could elevate Dom to a “tremendous” level.

"You know who I think I can really help? Dominik," Hart responded. "Yes, because if and when his daddy [Rey Mysterio] retires, I think I could go in and really help Dominik. I think Dominik's young right now. He's got a lot of potential, he's very good as he is now, but I think someone like Jimmy Hart with him would be tremendous."

The Hall of Famer is also open to playing a supporting role to NXT talent.

"Absolutely, yes, I can help. NXT is part of our future, I'd love to go down there and help out do anything."

Hart’s last wrestling match was in 2012 during the PWS WrestleReunion VI. While an in-ring appearance is unlikely, the Manager of the Year awardee aiding superstars from the ringside could be a great callback.

#5. Trish Stratus has multiple challenges waiting

Seven-time Women’s Champion Trish Stratus has been “doing some thinking lately” about an in-ring return to WWE. Her critically-acclaimed fight against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 is something that keeps her going to this day.

The Stratusfaction Specialist made a special appearance on the August 22 edition of RAW. While delivering a promo for the crowd in Toronto, she was interrupted by Bayley and teased a future fight to beat some respect into her.

This isn’t the first time the Hall of Famer has hinted at a comeback. The thought of wrestling with the current women’s roster motivates her. She has presented challenges to top superstars like Becky Lynch, Bayley and even Sasha Banks.

Trish Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery to treat her appendicitis. She could have another one-off in the future after she is medically cleared to compete.

#4. Beth Phoenix might return to aid Edge

The Glamazon previously teamed with Edge to defeat The Miz and Maryse at WWE Day 1. She also participated in the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble, lasting 23 minutes while suffering a head injury.

Beth Copeland's recent social media activity is noteworthy. She is having multiple conversations with Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley, who is currently engaged in a battle with Edge. WWE also hinted at Beth’s inclusion in the feud during a recent episode of RAW.

Fans believed that the Hall of Famer dropped a return teaser following Edge’s accidental Spear to Dominik. Beth is expected to reunite with The Rated-R Superstar in the future, avenging the grievous injury inflicted on her partner.

The rise of Rhea Ripley as a top heel could be WWE’s way of developing the superstar for a future showdown with her dream opponent, Beth Phoenix.

#3. Kurt Angle had a change of heart regarding his in-ring return

Kurt Angle was previously adamant about not returning to the squared circle. The Olympic gold medalist last competed in the ring against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, which was billed as his retirement match.

Now, the Hall of Famer has seemingly changed his mind. Before his last RAW appearance on August 29, Angle revealed that he is considering an in-ring return.

“I've told so many reporters and people from the news that I was done but there is a chance that I might end up coming back. I don't know when, but it'll probably be for one last match. I guess I'm putting it out there tonight. I didn't wanna do that until my knees got better but I'm not gonna lie to you. I think about it all the time. I possibly could [return], yes.”

Kurt Angle described his retirement bout as a “filler.” He shares the unhappiness of the WWE Universe regarding the match as they wanted him to fight a legend like John Cena. The primary reason he is open to a return is that he wants to make it up to his disappointed fans.

#2. Honky Tonk Man teased a retirement match

Roy Ferris, popularly known as the guitar-wielding Honky Tonk Man, recently gave a big teaser regarding his in-ring return. He may have been inspired by Ric Flair’s retirement match at the end of July.

The Hall Of Fame Class of 2019 inductee took to Twitter and sparked worldwide interest by posting a picture of himself gearing up for another match. HTM has a number of exciting options for a potential bout, including his former rival Santino Marella and even Drew McIntyre, whom he had trained since he was a teenager.

Honky Tonk Man's last in-ring performance was in the 2019 WildKat Revolution Rumble. He is an icon for both WWE and Impact Wrestling, having had a brief run in the latter in 2016.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T could return to full-time commentary

An avid commentator and wrestler, Booker T is a legend to both WCW and WWE fans. The PG Era crowd usually associates him with his flair for commentary.

Nicknamed King Booker for his iconic character portrayal in 2006, the legend recently revealed he could return to the commentary table on a daily basis. His hectic schedule may get in the way, but he has promised to make time for WWE.

“If they were to ask me to come back to the table, I would go. There again, working that 52-week a year schedule, it’s a monster being in a different city every week, as well as everything else I have going on hosting SmackTalk. I still have a few more episodes to shoot with that. With this, The Hall of Fame, and Reality of Wrestling, but you know what man? I say, ‘I never have time for anything, but I make time.’ So yeah, I would get the work done.”

The Hall of Famer was available to replace Pat McAfee on the commentary table, but the company eventually chose Corey Graves. Although Booker is not looking forward to an in-ring return, he could fight if WWE wishes him to do so.

