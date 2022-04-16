6 WWE news stories you missed this week: Retired star ready to return to face current champion, Management upset with top star? Bray Wyatt's wrestling future 

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly feature, where we take a look at some interesting WWE news stories over the past seven days that you might have missed.

One of the biggest "free agents" in the world of pro-wrestling currently is Bray Wyatt. We now have an update on his wrestling future from someone very close to him. A veteran who was involved in the main event of WrestleMania 38 has joined AEW after quitting WWE.

This week's edition also features interesting news stories surrounding multiple stars, including Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Sasha Banks.

So without any further ado, let's dive straight into the five news stories that you might have missed this week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#6 Wrestling future of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas

Former WWF star Mike Rotunda, who is the father of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, recently commented on the pro-wrestling future of his sons.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Rotunda claimed that the two are busy with a couple of different things at the moment and he's not sure whether they plan to return to wrestling.

“They’re definitely not maybe done. I don’t know. They’ve kind of got their foot going with a couple of different things, trying to see what’s available. Maybe you’ll see them back, maybe you won’t. I don’t know yet. I don’t wanna speak for them either because I know they’re trying to reach out and get some different things going,” said Mike Rotunda.

Bray Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, was released by WWE last year, much to the shock of fans and fellow wrestling personalities. A two-time Universal Champion, Wyatt was one of the biggest fan favorites during his time in the company.

Following his release, there were massive speculations of him signing with All Elite Wrestling but that hasn't happened yet.

#5 Former WWE writer thinks Sasha Banks has angered the management

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has criticized WWE's booking of Sasha Banks. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Banks is a main-eventer and questioned whether she has "p*ssed somebody off" in the management to get placed in a tag team.

"I swear to God bro, out of all these people, we've said Rhea Ripley looks like a star. I would also say that Sasha Banks looks like a star. On top of that, she was in The Mandalorian. That's a huge deal. I don't know why they would put her in a tag team. I don't know why they would put Rhea Ripley in a tag team. These are individual stars. Once you put them in a tag team, it diminishes their status. That's why I go back to - Did Sasha piss somebody off? She should not be in a tag team. She is a legitimate star and main-eventer. She should be booked that way," said Vince Russo.

Sasha Banks won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38 alongside Naomi. However, the champions have faced multiple losses in singles matches since their victory at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It is to be seen how long WWE keeps the titles on Banks and Naomi.

#4 Hall of Famer thinks Brock Lesnar losing at WrestleMania was great

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Pics that go hard.



Brock Lesnar making his entrance at Wrestlemania 38. Pics that go hard.Brock Lesnar making his entrance at Wrestlemania 38. https://t.co/ostxQGXhxv

On the latest After 83 Weeks show, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff claimed that he thinks Brock Lesnar losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 was great.

"I thought it was great [Lesnar losing at WrestleMania]. I've been digging Brock since the day he made his comeback," said Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff praised Lesnar's recent run and further added how The Beast Incarnate can now add more depth to his character since he is no longer invincible and everyone saw him lose to Reigns at The Show of Shows.

"He comes back and he's a completely different Brock. He's out there singing, he's laughing, cutting his own promos - and doing a good job, if I may add - and we're seeing so much more depth out of Brock's character and then to not be invincible and actually lose, I find that fascinating. Fascinating for me because I can see where that potentially could take Brock. Now that we know he can be beat and he knows we all know he can be beat, he's going to add another dimension to that character to keep himself at that level - and I'm sure he will. I think that's going to be another interesting look into Brock Lesnar," Bischoff added.

Brock Lesnar's babyface run from SummerSlam 2021 to WrestleMania 38 was incredibly loved by fans. He dropped the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns, who is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Lesnar might now take a break but he's expected to return later this year at Money in the Bank.

#3 Retired star ready to return to WWE to face Charlotte Flair

Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz is willing to come out of retirement to face current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, Jazz praised Flair and stated that if she had to come out of retirement, it would be to face her.

''They asked me if I would come out of retirement for anyone, who would it be? I said if I get a knee replacement, get back in shape, I’ll come out and wrestle Charlotte Flair. She’s a worker, you know, and I love it. She’s a worker, man. She’s the total package, she really is," said Jazz.

Charlotte Flair is currently in a feud with Ronda Rousey on SmackDown. Winner of the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match, Rousey challenged Flair to a title match at WrestleMania 38 but The Queen managed to retain her title. The two are now set to collide again at WrestleMania Backlash in a massive "I Quit" match.

#2 Legend wants to see Randy Orton turn heel again

One-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton is enjoying his current run on WWE television. His tag team with Riddle, aka RK-Bro, has been a huge hit. However, WWE Hall of Famer Booker-T stated on his Hall of Fame podcast that wants to see The Viper turn heel again.

"The one thing I am intrigued by is seeing Randy Orton back in that 'Legend Killer' mode, a guy that people love to hate. Not that he's not doing good work right now with Riddle, that's almost like the odd-couple, (like) Booker T and Goldust, let's go out and have some fun. But when it's going to be time to get back to business, I would love to see Randy Orton back in that heel mode, I'm talking about on overdrive, going out there and really making the fans feel a certain way," said Booker T.

When WWE initially paired up Orton and Riddle, many believed them to break up soon leading to a feud between the two. However, one year down the line, the two are still together and are arguably the most popular tag team on the current roster.

#1 Sami Zayn on why he was weeping during The Undertaker's Hall of Fame speech

Undertaker @undertaker After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF https://t.co/LA1IfIibSz

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is currently one of WWE's biggest heels.

During his appearance on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, Zayn revealed that he was weeping during the Hall of Fame speeches. He added that he heard The Undertaker previously mention that his body doesn't allow him to continue wrestling anymore.

"Four out of the five (WWE Hall of Fame speeches), I was weeping. And it's because I know first-hand what that's gonna feel like. Because I even heard Undertaker say this in a different interview where he said something like 'My mind, I still have visions of what I want to do, how I want to do it, I still see it. But you come to a point where my body just won't let me do it anymore.'"

The Phenom took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame this year. He gave an amazing speech, giving fans glimpses of his life behind the screen and outside of the gimmick that he played.

Check out the full results of the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown HERE.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Randy Orton will turn on Riddle soon? Yes No 2 votes so far