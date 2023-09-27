6 WWE wrestlers who could topple Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship

The 29-year-old Carmelo Hayes is riding a wave of momentum in WWE as the reigning and defending NXT Champion. Melo has beaten the best that the white-and-gold brand has to offer, defeating top stars like Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and Wes Lee.

Hayes is scheduled to defend his WWE NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov at NXT No Mercy on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Carmelo defeated Dragunov in the main event of NXT's Great American Bash, but he's been insecure about the win, believing that Trick Williams' involvement gave Him a tainted victory. In less than a week, inside the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California, who will emerge victorious as the true alpha male of WWE's white-and-gold brand?

Carmelo's run in NXT has been nothing short of historic; he is the only wrestler on the brand to win three different NXT singles titles. Melo is a former North American Champion and Cruiserweight Champion, and is the current NXT Champion. Who in WWE has what it takes to topple Him? Let's look at six possible choices.

#6. Trick Williams, the new number-one contender for the WWE NXT North American Championship

The 29-year-old Trick Williams is red hot and looking for championship gold in WWE's developmental brand. Williams wants to be defined as his own man and not a sidekick standing in Carmelo's shadow. He'll have the chance to win the NXT North American Title at No Mercy, but what if he steps up to Melo's gold next?

Cracks are forming in Trick Melo Gang, potentially foreshadowing a future breakup. Melo didn't seem excited or interested in Trick's recent victory that guaranteed Williams a shot at the North American Championship. The NXT Champion also looks at Williams as someone who got in the way of Him getting a definitive victory over Ilja Dragunov at The Great American Bash.

Sometime in the future, Trick could end up being the reason why Melo loses the gold. Williams can either do this by costing Him the gold intentionally or unintentionally. Trick could also potentially be the wrestler who dethrones Hayes, resulting in Williams becoming the new NXT Champion.

Trick is on a roll. On the most recent episode of NXT, he won two matches. First, he defeated Joe Gacy in a one-on-one bout. Later that night, he'd win a fatal four-way to become the number one contender for Dominik's title, overcoming Dragon Lee, Tyler Bate, and Axiom.

After he's done with Dominik Mysterio, Trick might be looking to step up his game by going after the NXT Championship.

#5. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, the NXT North American Champion

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated superstars under contract with WWE. Dom Dom brings the heat to Orlando whenever he appears on weekly NXT television. The young Mysterio is a natural heel and has become one of the most entertaining talkers in WWE.

Dominik wouldn't look out of place with the NXT Championship draped over his shoulder. A loss to Dominik wouldn't necessarily make Melo look weak, especially if one or more members of The Judgment Day interfered to cost Him the title. If Dom is still the North American Champion by then, he'd sitting atop the pecking order of the white-and-gold brand as a double champion.

Even if he does lose the gold to Dominik sometime in the future, that doesn't mean Carmelo's championship aspirations are over on NXT. Melo may have to overcome the might of The Judgment Day to reclaim the gold from Dominik, which would make Him look very strong as an in-ring performer if he's able to pull off that task.

Melo and Dominik wrestled on the September 19, 2023, episode of WWE NXT. The match was ruled a "no contest" following the interference of Ilja Dragunov. It's safe to assume that the story between Hayes and Dom is far from finished.

#4. "The Czar" Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes' opponent at NXT No Mercy 2023

Ilja Dragunov is critically acclaimed for his work in the squared circle. The Mad Dragon carries the aura of a main event player, and at NXT No Mercy, he'll have another shot at becoming NXT Champion.

At NXT's most recent premium live event, The Great American Bash, Carmelo Hayes defeated Dragunov by the skin of his teeth. The former NXT UK Champion took Melo to the limit, and though Hayes did win, it's clear the current champion feels that he received a tainted victory because of Trick Williams' involvement in the match's outcome. A completely different story may end up playing out for the champion this Saturday in Bakersfield.

Dragunov is certainly talented enough to topple Carmelo on his own. But there's also the chance that Trick Williams could end up costing Melo the match and the title, whether it's intentionally or unintentionally. In contrast to The Great American Bash, Williams appearing at ringside could end up benefiting Dragunov with a championship win.

#3. "The Cardiac Kid" Wes Lee

Wes Lee is another wrestler who pushed the NXT Champion to the limit. Lee lost to Carmelo Hayes at NXT Heatwave 2023, but he's still hungry for a title opportunity. The next time Wes challenges Hayes for the gold, the WWE Universe might see the crowning of a new NXT Champion.

Lee has defeated Melo in the past in both singles and multi-man competition. At NXT Halloween Havoc 2022, Wes won a five-man ladder match for the vacant North American Title, besting the likes of Von Wagner, Nathan Frazer, Oro Mensah, and Carmelo Hayes. Lee would also successfully defend his NA Title against Melo in a one-on-one match on the November 22, 2022, episode of WWE NXT.

The Cardiac Kid has already proven that he has the ability to beat Him. But only time will tell if Lee is the one to dethrone Melo as the NXT Champion.

#2. "The Nigerian Giant" Omos

Omos is a free agent in WWE, meaning that he could theoretically show up on any brand of his choosing. The 7'3" giant towers over Carmelo Hayes, being well over a foot taller than the champion. If the former RAW Tag Team Champion makes his way over to the white-and-gold brand to challenge Hayes, wrestling fans could potentially witness a showdown comparable to the biblical story of David vs. Goliath.

Not only is Omos much taller than Carmelo, but he outweighs Him by over 200 pounds. Hayes' billed weight is 210 pounds, which is much lighter than The Nigerian Giant's billed weight of 416 pounds. When looking at the incredible size difference between both competitors, Omos would easily have the advantage over Melo in a one-on-one situation.

According to house show reports, it appears that Omos is likely moving onto a feud with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes on WWE's main roster. However, if the giant Nigerian does go down to NXT seeking gold, he could very well end up being the one to topple Carmelo Hayes.

#1. NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar

"The Scottish Supernova" Noam Dar is a standout talent on the white-and-gold brand. Not only is he a more than capable competitor in the ring, but he's grown a lot when it comes to charisma and mic work. It's easy to predict that the leader of The Meta-Four will be a future contender for WWE's NXT Championship.

Dar is a record-setting, three-time NXT Heritage Cup Champion. Since arriving in NXT in 2023, Dar has defeated wrestlers like Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer. Supernova 11 also owns a victory over Melo in tag team action. On the August 1, 2023, episode of NXT, Dar and Oro Mensah defeated Carmelo and Wes Lee, with the Supernova getting the pinfall victory over Lee. However, when Dar faced Carmelo for the NXT Championship on May 30, 2023, it was Melo who walked away the victor.

Dar has the numbers advantage on his side, which might spell disaster for Hayes' championship reign if they were to wrestle for the gold again sometime in the future. The Scottish Supernova has Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson in his corner. Meanwhile, Melo prefers to fight alone.

Supernova 11 is on the rise on the white-and-gold brand. He may very well become NXT Champion and could be the one to dethrone Carmelo Hayes for the gold. Dar and The Meta-Four are also enemies of Ilja Dragunov, so if The Mad Dragon becomes NXT Champion, it's likely that Dar will be looking to topple The Czar.

If he manages to hold onto the NXT Heritage Cup following his scheduled match with Butch at No Mercy, Dar could become a double champion by winning the NXT Title from Hayes or Dragunov sometime in the near future.

