7 former/current WWE Superstars who recently decided to take a break from wrestling

After a long absence, a few former and current WWE Superstars recently returned to the squared circle. Johnny Gargano made a surprise return to Monday Night RAW last August, nearly eight months after his departure. Saraya (fka Paige) also returned to the wrestling ring for the first time in a few years, debuting in AEW.

Meanwhile, a few other former and current WWE Superstars recently decided to take a break from wrestling. While one of these wrestlers later announced her pregnancy, another is now pursuing an acting career.

Here are seven former/current WWE Superstars who recently decided to take a break from wrestling.

#7. Former NXT Champion Malakai Black

After spending about a decade and a half on the independent circuit, Malakai Black joined WWE in 2016. He spent about five years in the Stamford-based company, during which he won the NXT Championship once.

However, the company released Black from his contract in June 2021. About a month later, the former NXT Champion debuted in AEW. Reports later revealed that the 37-year-old had signed a multi-year contract with the promotion.

After spending about 14 months in Tony Khan's promotion, Black surprisingly announced that he would be taking a break from wrestling. On an independent show about two weeks ago, the Dutch wrestler addressed his decision.

"I understand that all of you have questions. What am I doing? Where am I going? (...) I understand that in the due time I will answer the majority of these questions. However, for the last 22 years of my life I've never, not once, taken one step back and recalibrated my life and took a chance to kind of look back at all the stuff I've done in-ring but also the stuff I wanted to do outside of the ring. (...) So, for the 22 years that I've given my absolute everything (...) please allow me to take a few weeks, maybe a few months, to recalibrate myself," he said.

Black last competed in AEW earlier this month at All Out. Recent reports suggested that he could be heading back to WWE after the company contacted him for a return. However, the former leader of House of Black debunked these rumors in a live Instagram video a few hours ago, stating that he will return to AEW.

#6. Zayda Ramier

Zayda Ramier spent a few months in NXT

In 2021, Zayda Ramier (aka A. Q. A) joined WWE. However, she only competed in five matches in NXT before the company released her from her contract last November.

About three months after her departure, Ramier signed a contract with AEW. The 26-year-old spent about six months in Tony Khan's promotion, during which she competed in seven matches. However, the former NXT star announced last July that she was stepping away from wrestling for the immediate future.

"At this time, I have decided to step away from professional wrestling for the immediate future. For the past few years, both mentally and physically, I have not been in a great place with wrestling, and silly me, I kept pushing through because I didn't want to be seen as weak, but it only sucked the fun out of every opportunity I had. I hope during this time I'll be able to reflect deeply and see what path is best for me," she explained in a statement she posted on Twitter.

Ramier last competed in June when she lost to Athena in a Warrior Wrestling Women's Title Match at a Warrior Wrestling event.

#5 & #4. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics

The IIconics got released from WWE in April 2021

Billie Kay (aka Jessie McKay) and Peyton Royce (aka Cassie Lee) joined WWE in 2015. The two ladies spent about six years in the Stamford-based company, during which they won the Women's Tag Team Championships once.

However, the company released Kay and Royce from their contracts in April 2021. About six months after their departure, the two formerly known as The IIconics debuted in IMPACT Wrestling as The IInspiration.

After competing for nearly six months in IMPACT Wrestling, during which they won the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championships, the two real-life best friends announced that they were indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action.

"We first want to thank Scott D'Amore and the entire IMPACT family. We have had such an amazing experience, working with the incredible IMPACT staff and roster. We will cherish these IMPACT memories forever. We are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way," they said in a joint statement in April.

Last August, Royce announced that she is currently expecting her first child with her husband, AEW star Shawn Spears. Meanwhile, Kay is now pursuing an acting career. According to IMDB, she is now working on three projects.

#3. Former 24/7 Champion Lince Dorado

WWE released Lince Dorado last November

After wrestling for several years on the independent circuit, Lince Dorado joined WWE in 2016. The 35-year-old spent about five years there, during which he won the 24/7 Championship. However, the Stamford-based company released him from his contract last November.

Following his departure, Dorado returned to the independent circuit. Nevertheless, he recently announced that he would not take any bookings for 2023, hinting at taking a break from in-ring competition.

"I will fulfill the rest of the dates I have for 2022. I am no longer acting dates for 2023. Thank you," he tweeted.

Dorado last competed about two weeks ago when he defeated Ichiban at an XWA Wrestlution event.

#2. Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee competed in a few matches in 2022

In 2018, Pat McAfee made a few WWE appearances before officially signing with the company the following year. The 35-year-old spent about four years in the Stamford-based company, where he worked as a color commentator.

However, the former NFL player announced earlier this month that he is taking a temporary break from WWE to work at ESPN.

"SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay.. I'm still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE," McAfee tweeted.

Earlier this year, McAfee competed in a few matches. He defeated Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38 before losing to Mr. McMahon later that night. The 35-year-old also defeated Happy Corbin at SummerSlam.

#1. Former RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy

In 2013, Buddy Murphy (aka Buddy Matthews) joined WWE. The 34-year-old competed for six years on NXT and 205 Live, during which he won the Cruiserweight Championship and the NXT Tag Team Titles alongside Wesley Blake, before moving to the main roster in 2019.

Murphy had a three-year run on the main roster, during which he won the RAW Tag Team Championships with Seth Rollins. However, the company released him from his contract in June 2021.

After a brief return to the independent circuit, Murphy signed with AEW last February. Nevertheless, he recently announced that he is taking a break from wrestling.

"Unfortunately, tonight, I'm going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I'm speaking for them all, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn't goodbye, this is see you later," he told the crowd at an independent wrestling event," he said. (H/T: Fightful)

Murphy is currently dating WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley. While some reports suggested he could be heading back to the Stamford-based company to reunite with his girlfriend, he seemingly denied these rumors in a tweet.

