Welcome to things WWE subtly told us on the RAW after Elimination Chamber 2023. It was an incredible show from start to finish - exactly what you would want and expect from a post-premium live event episode.

There was so much that happened that we aren't even covering every aspect of RAW - including the Bronson Reed win over Chad Gable and the continued tease of Otis for Maximum Male Models, Nikki Cross telling Candice LeRae that she was stalking her because she has no friends, Omos calling out Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 39, (you read that right), Bobby Lashley destroying Elias and seemingly setting his sights on anybody who comes his way, and so much more.

Let's get to the key talking points of the red brand this week and what WWE subtly told us in the process as the road to WrestleMania gets shorter:

#7. Does Hell await Edge at WrestleMania 39 after RAW?

Edge faced Austin Theory in the main event of RAW in an excellent United States Title match. The two have great chemistry, and it was good to see Edge in a match that didn't involve The Judgment Day since the last year for him has primarily been him creating the group and then regretting it almost instantly.

Either way, Judgment Day has fared better without him, and it should come as no surprise that Finn Balor interrupted and cost him the match, allowing Austin Theory to retain the US Title. Finn Balor would hit three consecutive Coup de Graces on Edge to end RAW in an emphatic statement.

Given that things are far from over between them, we fully expect the rumored Hell in a Cell match to be the ending point of this storyline, and Edge vs. Balor at WrestleMania 39 will likely be the stage for it.

#6. The slow unfolding of Asuka's new character and how it might play out

Asuka defeated Nikki Cross while her WrestleMania opponent, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, was on the commentary desk. The Empress' dominance impressed her, and we saw them in the ring for the first time.

After the mandatory WrestleMania sign point, Asuka let blue liquid pour out of her mouth, creeping the RAW Women's Champion out. The character that Asuka debuted at the 2023 Royal Rumble is still playing out. She is still a babyface, and this was a subtle hint that there could be a big character change.

The look of Asuka screams "heel," and don't be surprised to see her lose to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. While it will be unfortunate because Asuka will still not have a win at WrestleMania, it could trigger a heel turn, resulting in her unleashing a far more vicious side and capturing the title from Belair in the following premium live event.

Keep that in mind if you feel sad about Asuka possibly losing at WrestleMania 39.

#5. The Sami Zayn story continues on RAW and will run through The Bloodline

Sami Zayn's road to WrestleMania is now far more straightforward than before. While he isn't going to be a last-minute addition to the main event, it seems clear that he is going to team up with Kevin Owens to face The Usos for the Tag Team Titles.

However, Owens came out on RAW after being called upon and said that the reason he made the save was that Sami Zayn's family was present, and he knew what it felt like being on the receiving end of a beatdown.

While he walked away, we expect it to come full circle in a matter of time. Baron Corbin came out and attacked Sami Zayn and called him a failure, making the latter call for an impromptu match.

Zayn put Corbin away in no time, with the subtle hint that the former US Champion is now on another downward spiral. He has been on the losing end for a while now, and his role is being used well.

While there will likely be a big plan for him down the line, he's the perfect temporary foil for main event stars to beat to build themselves up. You could argue that Corbin is a temporary enhancement talent.

#4. Austin Theory's tease of the big John Cena match

Cathy Kelly interviewed Austin Theory early on RAW, and he instantly remarked that he didn't care about John Cena's return in two weeks in Boston.

It was a clear tease of his rumored WrestleMania match against John Cena, which will come to fruition.

#3. The slow-burning build to the first Roman-Cody meeting

We understand that fans are itching for that face-to-face meeting between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. WWE knows this, which is why they are building it up slowly and organically. Remember, there is well over a month before WrestleMania, and WWE is doing a good job of keeping Rhodes fresh while he is getting cheered.

The interactions with Paul Heyman will certainly help, and we guarantee you that the wait will be worth it when the two titans finally meet for the first time since Rhodes' return in 2022.

#2. Seth Rollins' vicious side gets unleashed thanks to Logan Paul

Seth Rollins was less bitter and more jolly, seemingly playing into the "Joker" side of his character. It was short and sweet as he decimated The Miz in minutes and brutally destroyed him with the stomp.

It was a statement made towards Logan Paul, who looks like he is unleashing the vicious side of The Visionary - something we haven't seen in a little while.

#1. A confusing road to WrestleMania for Becky Lynch

We must admit, the road to WrestleMania looks confusing for Becky Lynch. She and Lita hijacked the Ding Dong! Hello segment and challenged Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the Women's Tag Team Titles - a match that was made official for next week's RAW.

What's interesting is that Toronto native Trish Stratus was rumored to be appearing in this segment as well. However, her appearance was canceled at the last minute, with "creative changes" cited as the only reason.

Either way, the road to WrestleMania looks confusing for Becky Lynch, but it could be one where she is going to be defending the Women's Tag Team Titles.

