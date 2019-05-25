×
Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling: Male star destroys female competitor, Nasty botches 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
409   //    25 May 2019, 11:18 IST

There were more positives than negatives this week on Impact
There were more positives than negatives this week on Impact

Impact Wrestling is one of the best things in the wrestling world. It's a shame that not a lot of people really watch the show because for all its faults, it's one of the most entertaining wrestling products out there.

And now it is available for free on Twitch, which means that everyone should be tuning in and supporting the show. Unfortunately, there were only 10000 people or so this week, which didn't do justice to the quality of the program.

I'd missed Best and Worst last week and my colleague Greg Bush had filled in and done a mighty commendable job, in my personal opinion. Shout out to him for having my back and I urge you to read his Impact Wrestling results column right here.

That said, I'm back and it's time for yet another edition of Impact Wrestling's 'Best and worst' analysis.

#1 Best: Rosemary is back in the title picture

Rosemary is far too popular a character to be sitting on the sidelines when the others in the division are coming for the Knockouts Championship, I feel. She always gets the biggest pop during the show and it is not a surprise because of just how cool her character is.

As entertaining as her forays into the Supernatural world are, I think it's high time for her to lay a claim on the Knockouts Championship and prove her dominance over the division once again. Even if she does not win the Championship again, she should be chasing for the title, I feel.

Rosemary and Taya have waged wars in the past. However, back then Taya Valkyrie did not play this character as the announcers pointed out.

This feud feels fresh and could potentially be very exciting, I feel.


