Best and Worst of WrestleMania Night 2: The biggest issue with Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship win over Brock Lesnar revealed

WWE also revealed their secret weapon against AEW with a surprise win

On a scale of 1-10, how much would you rate this particular pay-per-view?

McIntyre and Brock Lesnar closed the night with a bang

Many years down the line, this will be hailed as the most unique WrestleMania in the history of WWE. And it will be because one man, a crazy genius named Vince McMahon decided to go through with WrestleMania before no fans when the whole world was on lockdown mode.

And all things considered, I would have to say that it was a pretty spectacular showing all around. WrestleMania wasn't a bad show by any stretch of the imagination, and if you want to read my assessment of Day 1, you may do so right here.

What did you think of the show, ladies, and gentlemen? Did you think that when it was all over and done, it felt like a WrestleMania, or did you miss all the pomp and pageantry that goes into the 'Show of Shows'?

Be sure to voice your comments and your thoughts in the section right below.

#1 Best: Otis gets the girl

Hey, the world is a dark and dangerous place right now and we could all do with a smile. Thank you, Otis, Mandy Rose, and WWE for putting a smile on our face with the ultimate 'good guy gets the girl' storyline at WrestleMania 36.

If you want to read my thoughts about the big match, you may do so right here, but suffice to say that it happened just the way that it should have, with Mandy Rose coming in midway through the contest, decking Sonya Deville and hitting Dolph Ziggler in the nether region. Otis and Mandy Rose would go on to celebrate his big victory with a big kiss, and this leads me to the biggest issue I had with the entire event, despite the fact that it was so good.

