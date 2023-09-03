Best and worst of Payback 2023: WWE star crowned champion after 500+days; John Cena dream feud teased; major update on Jey Uso's future and more 

WWE Payback 2023 concluded with a major match card kicking off the weekend. From the crowning of new champions to ferocious battles, the premium live event did not cease to entertain.

John Cena played the special host role perfectly, making it an impressive addition to his resume.

Below is a list of the best and worst at WWE Payback 2023:

#7. Best: Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus kicked off the show with an impressive performance

The feud culminated inside a steel cage, and the performance left fans awestruck. Lynch and Stratus were performing at their best and delivered a great match to kick off the show.

The Hall of Famer pulled up daring moves inside the steel cage. The Man was at par and was not to be left behind with her emerging victorious. Things did not end well for Trish Stratus, who was disappointed with the loss and took it out on Zoey Stark. The 29-year-old had enough of her mentor and proceeded to attack her post-match.

Backstage, Becky Lynch was gearing up for an interview before she was interrupted by NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. This could lead to a feud between the two women.

#6. Worst: Seth Rollins' title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura

The Visionary put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. Nakamura's former opponent and WWE Hall of Famer, The Great Muta, was in attendance for the show.

The King of Strong Style did not waste any time in going after Rollins' back and continuing to injure it further. The champion put up a fight, however, the pace of the match seemed to die down in comparison to the Street Fight and Steel Cage matches prior.

Additionally, the placement of the match just after the Women's Championship clash failed to engage fans as much as it was hyped.

#5. Best: John Cena and LA Knight teasing a potential feud

John Cena surprised the wrestling world on SmackDown when he announced himself as the host of Payback. At the start of the show, The Cenation Leader stated that he would be the special guest referee for The Miz's bout against LA Knight.

During the match, at one point, it looked as though Cena had put aside their rivalry when he seemingly muttered he was proud of The Miz.

As the match progressed, Cena attempted to grab Knight off The A-Lister for almost breaking the count. The 40-year-old was displeased with his decision, and the two had a staredown for a couple of minutes.

Fans were frantic at this moment as a blockbuster match between two of the best talkers in WWE is in demand. Post-match, LA Knight's win made quite the impression on The Cenation Leader, who held up his hand in victory, displaying respect for the WWE star.

However, tensions seem to be there between the two stars, and an enticing match could be on the cards.

#4. Worst: Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship match was lackluster

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez had the classic friends turned rivals storyline in WWE. The two women came to blows when The Eradicator first injured Rodriguez and then her tag team partner Liv Morgan.

Dominik Mysterio even attempted to interfere and ended up on the receiving end of a vicious running powerslam by Raquel Rodriguez. The Australian star retained her title by focusing on attacking her opponent's injured knee throughout the match.

The WWE Women's World Championship match failed to engage fans as much as the previous feuds. Despite the chemistry, it seems that both women failed to deliver when it mattered most.

#3. Best: The crowning of new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been at loggerheads with The Judgment Day for the past few months. Their battles on RAW led to the championship match at Payback. Last week, the Canadian stars announced that they were raising the stakes, making it a Pittsburgh Steel City Street Fight in tribute to the late WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk.

The bout saw all members going to extremes with the usage of kendo sticks, chairs, tables, and whatever they could get their hands on. Rhea Ripley even speared KO through the barricade at one point. JD McDonagh added to the chaos by preventing Priest from getting pinned.

The match concluded with The Judgment Day's standing tall, with all members currently holding gold.

#2. Worst: United States Championship match failed to live up to the hype

Rey Mysterio went up against Austin Theory, putting his United States Championship on the line. The match had to follow the hype of the women's Steel Cage match that kicked off the show.

Initially, Theory and Mysterio kept up with the pace but lost track mid-way due to anticipated moves during the match. It seems the 26-year-old almost regained the title with a two-count.

The two were feuding back and forth in previous weeks. Rey Mysterio retained his title, and LWO came out to celebrate his win. It remains to be seen who the Master of 619 will defend his title against next.

#1. Best: Jey Uso's return and announcement regarding his WWE future

On the SmackDown after SummerSlam, Jey Uso announced he was done with The Bloodline and the company. He has been absent from WWE television ever since.

At Payback, Grayson Waller hosted his talk show with Cody Rhodes as a special guest. The two barely started the show when The American Nightmare stated that Jey Uso would, from now on, showcase his talents on RAW

The star then made his way out to the ring and was interrupted by Waller. This eventually led to Uso superkicking the star and walking away.

What was your favorite moment from WWE Payback? Let us know in the comments section below.

