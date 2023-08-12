Best and worst of SmackDown (August 11, 2023): Jey Uso makes earth shattering announcement; WWE star crowned champion after 2 years and more

The SmackDown after SummerSlam witnessed Jimmy Uso confronting Jey Uso for the first time since his betrayal. Additionally, a new champion was also crowned.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka kicked off the show but were disrupted by the new Women's Champion IYO SKY and her fellow Damage CTRL teammates.

Below is a list of best and worst events that transpired on the latest edition of SmackDown:

#5. Best: AJ Styles getting a win over Karrion Kross on SmackDown

AJ Styles celebrating his victory over Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross had his eyes set on AJ Styles for quite a while now. He continued to play mind games on the former WWE champion. However, their rivalry died down owing to lack of built up and seemingly lost its course.

This week on SmackDown the two stars faced each other in bid to end things once and for all. Scarlett tried to interfere but Mia Yim attacked her ring side. The two then engaged in a brief brawl where Scarlett gained the upper hand, dodging a move by Yim and her hitting the post.

Despite the distraction, Styles pinned Kross much to his disdain. The match seemingly gained pace in their picked up rivalry. The Phenomenal One's return to the limelight could pave way for a possible and overdue match at Payback next month.

#4.Worst: Edge challenging Sheamus

Sheamus and Edge sharing a moment on SmackDown

Edge surprised the WWE Universe with his return a week earlier on SmackDown. He talked about his upcoming 25th anniversary with the Connecticut based company. The Rated R Superstar cited he was ready to feud with a WWE Star for the first time ever, who was revealed to be Sheamus.

The two had some adventures off screen when Edge appeared on an edition of The Celtic Warrior Workout and even invited Sheamus to his house. The Celtic Warrior walked out and confronted the Canadian star.

While fans were elated to see Edge a week before his announced return, his challenging The Brawling Brutes member was out of the blue without any story build up.

#3.Best: Rey Mysterio winning first championship in over 2 years

Rey Mysterio pins Austin Theory to win the United States Championship

Santos Escobar won the #1 contenders bout for the United States Championship a little more than a week ago. He even defeated fellow LWO member Rey Mysterio in the final round where he suffered a concussion and injury.

This week, Santos Escobar was set to go up against Austin Theory for the US title but was attacked backstage. An irate champion launched a scathing attack resulting in the 39-year old suffering an injury. He was determined in his quest to face Theory but was left unable to compete. Adam Pearce announced that Rey Mysterio would replace him and challenge Theory.

The Master of 619 pulled off the unthinkable and defeated Austin Theory to win his third reign as United States Champion. This is the first time he's held gold in over two years. The last being when he was SmackDown Tag Team Champion with his son Dominik Mysterio in 2021.

#2.Worst: LA Knight's poor booking after SummerSlam

LA Knight during his SmackDown entrance

LA Knight won the SummerSlam Battle Royal last week. This came after there were multiple reports of WWE vested in pushing the 40-year old to the spotlight given his engagement with fans.

Initially it seemed he was geared up to challenge for the United States Championship and the Money in the Bank contract. He even appeared on RAW this week to confront The Miz for mocking the new guys wanting to take over.

While that seemed a one-time stand off, on the blue brand, Knight faced Top Dolla of Hit Row. There had been some tension brewing among the WWE stars for over a month. Knight won the match but the booking failed to draw any intrigue from the wrestling world.

#1.Best: Jey Uso's confrontation with his brother and Roman Reigns

Jimmy Uso confronts his brother on SmackDown

Jimmy Uso interrupted Roman Reigns while he was addressing his SummerSlam match against Jey Uso. The Tribal Chief was under the impression that Jimmy turned on his brother for him. But Jimmy later revealed that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion had nothing to do with his decision.

Jey Uso walked out and called out for Jimmy claiming to be jealous of him. Things went awry as Roman Reigns attacked Jey and was gearing up for a spear as Jimmy was exiting the arena. Jey countered and ended up hitting Reigns with a spear of his own.

While Jimmy Uso turned around and walked up to Jey with open arms he was met with a vicious superkick. Jey Uso then proclaimed that he was not only done with The Bloodline and the storyline but also with WWE, leaving the wrestling world stunned.

