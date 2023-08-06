Best and worst of SummerSlam 2023: Anoa'i family member costs Jey Uso; new champion crowned; departing WWE star loses last match? 

SummerSlam witnessed major matches and feuds that were broiling over time. This included Gunther defending his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul defeating Ricochet and leaving Samantha Irvin distraught, to Jey Uso being taken off guard by his own family's actions. Additionally, LA Knight got a major win with the SummerSlam Battle Royal.

The magnitude of matches on the Biggest Party of the Summer left an impression on the WWE Universe. While some were content with winners, a portion of the wrestling fans voiced their concerns about the future of a few stars.

Below is a list of some of the best and worst from SummerSlam 2023:

#5. Best: IYO SKY's cash in and winning the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam

WWE @WWE



@Iyo_SkyWWE cashed in her IYO SKY IS YOUR NEW WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!@Iyo_SkyWWE cashed in her #MITB contract at #SummerSlam and we have a Damage CTRL celebration live in Detroit! pic.twitter.com/CQgHeqxrew

Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair were determined to dethrone Asuka and win the Women's Championship for themselves. They were willing to do whatever it takes to have gold around their waist.

However, during the match, The EST seemingly injured her knee when The Queen flung her over the top rope, falling on the steel steps. That did not stop her from returning to the match and attempting to win.

Belair eventually won the bout, but her victory was cut short when IYO SKY and Bayley ran out. Sky cashed in her briefcase and hit an injured EST with a moonsault, followed by a pin for the win.

The wrestling world celebrated IYO SKY being crowned the new champion with much fervor, including Dakota Kai, and the intense moment worked in her favor.

#4. Worst: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's MMA rules match failed to engage the WWE Universe

Shayna Baszler made Ronda Rousey tap out

The former friends turned rivals brought their MMA history and knowledge to the ring. In the weeks leading up to the event, both women vowed to do whatever it takes to take each other down. Shayna Baszler won the match by putting Ronda Rousey in a submission move, causing her to be knocked out.

While some fans were familiar with the rules of an MMA bout, half were confused and seemed disinterested in their match without having prior knowledge about the rules.

MMA matches also include using a submission move to make your opponent tap or fade away to emerge the victor. The lack of knowledge and awareness of MMA rules match in WWE seemingly disengaged fans.

There were rumors about The Baddest Woman on the Planet looking to potentially leave WWE and be done with wrestling for good. This could have been a possible reason for her loss at the Premium Live Event.

#3. Best: Cody Rhodes finishing his story at SummerSlam in his fight against Brock Lesnar

WWE @WWE



@BrockLesnar and @CodyRhodes shake hands following an incredible third encounter at pic.twitter.com/7stf0mjyEC RESPECT.@BrockLesnar and @CodyRhodes shake hands following an incredible third encounter at #SummerSlam

The third battle in their saga saw Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes battle it out in a hellacious match. The Beast tossed The American Nightmare across the ring, but he managed to get up to his feet at the end of it. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar was the second match of the night.

Cody Rhodes hit Brock Lesnar with the Cody Cutter and pinned him for the win. This was his second win over The Beast following Backlash. His opponent displayed his admiration and respect for the WWE star post the match.

Despite having a massive push by WWE and fan following, Cody Rhodes' triumph over The Beast has led him a step closer to finishing his story.

#2. Worst: Damian Priest costing Finn Balor the World Heavyweight Championship

After what transpired at Money in the Bank, the tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest started to widen the cracks. With some assistance from Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, the two stars put it all behind them and overcame the odds. They continued to work together seamlessly on the editions of RAW that followed.

At SummerSlam, The Archer of Infamy's aide ended up costing The Prince. He threw his briefcase in the ring for Balor to use while he distracted the referee, but Seth Rollins used it to his advantage.

The World Heavyweight Champion kicked Finn Balor with the curb stomp onto the briefcase and then pinned him. Their rivalry spanned for seven years since SummerSlam 2016, and both were hell-bent on taking each other down.

In the aftermath of the match, Priest expressed his disappointment with the events that transpired. Their tension does not bode well for The Judgment Day, given how Ripley and Mysterio look up to their fellow teammates.

#1. Best: Jimmy Uso's heel turn at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's highly anticipated Tribal Combat at SummerSlam had everyone on the edge of their seats. Jey almost had The Tribal Chief on a few occasions during the bout.

Solo Sikoa's involvement was somewhat expected however, fans were stunned when Jimmy Uso interrupted the match. When Jey was gearing up to pin Reigns, a hooded figure covered from top to toe dragged him out of the ring. He revealed his identity and then proceeded to superkick Jey, much to everyone's surprise.

Many speculated someone like The Rock or Rikishi to disrupt the match. Jimmy Uso was supposedly injured, which was evident from the events from previous weeks, and was the reason why Jey was even more irate at Roman Reigns.

Jimmy Uso's heel turn comes at a crucial time for all members involved. His alliance with the WWE Champion could strengthen his foothold. Additionally, with Solo Sikoa accidentally taking a spear, he could turn on Reigns and side with Jey Uso.

