Cameron Grimes and 4 other WWE Superstars who could challenge JBL's new version of Baron Corbin

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently made a surprise appearance on RAW, but he was not there to stroke his ego this time. Instead, he went live to introduce the WWE Universe to a new and improved version of Baron Corbin.

When Baron Corbin first jumped onto the scene, he was a no-nonsense, bad-attitude brawler with a tremendous chip on his shoulder. Despite rumors of ego problems and backstage issues, Corbin was a solid in-ring performer with a great presence and an intimidating demeanor that made him appear dangerous.

Over time, Corbin began to fade into irrelevance. Somewhere along the way, the creative aspect of his persona has become almost comical. He was no longer an intimidating villain; instead, he was a shell of the contender he once was.

As we recently witnessed on RAW, JBL is now in Baron's corner with a new look and attitude that seems promising. No longer are fans subjected to "Happy" Corbin. He has adopted his first name back and now looks to be on a much better creative track. The only question remaining is: who's next?

Today, we take a look at five current superstars who would be perfect opponents to challenge this new, JBL-inspired version of Baron Corbin.

#5 - Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens

WWE's resident Prizefighter

Baron Corbin isn't the only superstar to change his persona. Kevin Owens has recently made some adjustments as well. Earlier in the summer, WWE re-introduced fans to the "Prizefighter" gimmick. Kevin also began appearing in his old duct tape-style KO shirt, along with his former entrance theme as well.

Owens recently made an appearance on NXT, where he welcomed NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Ilya Dragunov, and JD McDonagh to the KO Show. The panel discussed the upcoming Halloween Havoc event, which will feature these three NXT Superstars battling in a triple-threat match for Breakker's NXT Championship.

Owens has some history with Baron Corbin. Not only that, but KO is currently a top babyface, which would make for a perfect matchup against this villainous version of Baron Corbin. We might see these two meeting back up shortly. It would certainly not be likely to disappoint.

#4 - Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory

Austin Theory could be an interesting opponent for the new version of Baron Corbin

Before signing with the company, Austin Theory made a name for himself on the independent scene. Theory worked for some of the top indie promotions early in his career.

In August 2019, WWE officially signed Theory and assigned him to the Performance Center, and ultimately to NXT. Austin was a perfect fit for WWE and spent minimal time with the NXT roster before jumping to the main roster full-time. He was drafted to RAW during the 2021 WWE Draft.

Theory joined the main roster as Vince McMahon's protege, and has since enjoyed a great run near the top of the WWE main roster. Since arriving, Theory has accomplished a lot as a singles WWE Superstar, with one of his greatest achievements being his Money in the Bank briefcase win.

Austin Theory has spent his young career as a heel. We can certainly see WWE creative officials considering a babyface turn for the 25-year-old star. If that happens, Theory and Corbin could potentially have a very intriguing story to tell.

#3 - 14-Time WWE Champion Randy Orton

"The Viper" Randy Orton

Randy Orton is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, and some may even argue that he is the greatest third-generation wrestler in the history of the sport. His grandfather was the legendary Bob Orton Sr., and his father was WWE Hall of Famer Cowboy Bob Orton.

In 2001, Randy Orton started his WWE career when he was first assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling, which was a developmental brand at the time. Randy used his time at OVW to train and hone his skills so that he could compete at the highest level and give himself the best opportunity to become a top star, which he certainly did.

Orton became the youngest person to win the WWE Championship when he defeated Chris Benoit at the 2004 SummerSlam pay-per-view. Since then, Randy has held the world title 14 times, along with multiple other title reigns throughout his career.

Randy is currently recovering from a severe back injury, which will likely have him sidelined through the rest of 2022. However, when he returns, Randy will likely have a massive chip on his shoulder. If he's set back on the singles path, Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin would be an attractive storyline.

#2 - Who wants to walk with Elias?

Does Baron Corbin want to "walk with Elias?"

Elias is one of the most interesting wrestlers of this generation. He signed with the company in early 2014 after spending the previous six years in the Northeastern independent scene. Ironically enough, Elias spent a lot of time early in his career working against Baron Corbin in NXT.

In mid-2017, Elias made his main roster debut and was almost instantly a hit with the fans. Earlier in 2022, Elias underwent a really odd persona change. He shaved his beard and began working as Elias' little brother, Ezekial.

Elias made his return to his old moniker during a recent episode of RAW and now appears to be back in the popular graces of the fans. It would be a fascinating angle to have Baron Corbin battling Elias, and it would be fun for the fans to watch unfold.

#1 - Former Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes is ready for his main roster spotlight!

Cameron Grimes may not have the stereotypical look of a professional wrestler, but he certainly has the skills needed. He also has the accolades to prove his worth in this incredibly competitive industry.

Grimes is a product of the Hardys, having trained under Matt and Jeff as well as well-known Carolina trainer Jeff Rudd. Early in his career, Cameron cut his teeth on the Carolina region's independent scene before eventually making his way to bigger promotions like PWG. Cameron also enjoyed success as a member of the IMPACT Wrestling roster for several years before signing with WWE.

In early 2019, Cameron signed with the company and was assigned to the NXT roster. Since arriving, he's been one of the best superstars on the NXT roster.

One of the most successful storylines in Grimes' NXT career was when he partnered with WWE Hall of Famer 'The Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase. The duo worked together as part of Cameron's "richest man in NXT" angle.

Cameron recently made a backstage appearance on RAW, where he summoned the services of The Good Brothers to help him defeat Joe Gacy's stable known as The Schism.

It appears that Cameron is headed to the main roster. If this is true, having the self-proclaimed richest man in NXT feuding with a man like Baron Corbin, who is a money-hungry character as well, would make for quite the story moving forward.

