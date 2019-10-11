Every #1 draft pick in WWE history: Where are they now?

WWE often surprises fans with the #1 draft pick

The 2019 WWE draft will begin on the October 11 episode of SmackDown and continue on the October 14 episode of RAW.

Between April 2017 and April 2019, WWE held three Superstar Shake-Ups after WrestleMania events, with the most recent Shake-Up featuring AJ Styles’ move to RAW and Roman Reigns’ move to SmackDown.

Unlike those Shake-Ups, the upcoming draft will involve the entire roster, with Superstars being ranked from most wanted to least wanted.

Many fans have been speculating about who could be the #1 draft pick in 2019, with Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins among the top contenders.

In this article, let’s take a look back at all eight #1 draft picks over the last 17 years to find out what happened to those Superstars.

#8 The Rock

When was The Rock drafted at #1?

In 2002, Ric Flair had storyline control of RAW, which meant he was responsible for selecting which Superstars represented the red brand, while Vince McMahon oversaw everything on SmackDown.

Dozens of WWE Superstars gathered together in the backstage area as Flair and McMahon began to make their draft picks, and it was revealed that the villainous WWE Chairman had chosen The Rock – still a frequent in-ring competitor at the time – as his top name on SmackDown.

The Undertaker was the first man to be drafted to RAW that year, while Kurt Angle moved to SmackDown as the third overall pick.

Where is The Rock in 2019?

Where isn’t The Rock in 2019?! Just two years after the inaugural draft, “The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment” permanently swapped the squared circle for the silver screen and began to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

In 2019, hardly a week goes by without the name ‘The Rock’ (or ‘Dwayne Johnson’) appearing in some kind of viral news story.

This week, he has been back in the WWE headlines after featuring in a segment with Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX.

