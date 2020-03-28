5 Biggest news stories from WWE SmackDown (March 27, 2020)

Mandy Rose confronted Dolph Ziggler about his cheap tactics against Otis

Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania!

Mandy Rose refused to allow Dolph Ziggler and Otis to treat her like a prize to be won

From King Corbin throwing Elias off a high railing to Bray Wyatt challenging John Cena to a Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania, this week's edition of SmackDown featured several contrasting moments.

At this point, WrestleMania is approximately a week away, and the effect of empty arena episodes has gradually decreased since its inception. The company is trying its best to keep the show running during WrestleMania season, and last night's SmackDown wasn't a bad event by any means.

But as a fan, would you want WWE to give their Superstars a break amidst the coronavirus outbreak? Should RAW and SmackDown keep airing under circumstances like these?

Here are the 5 biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (March 27, 2020).

#5: Tamina stood dominant in the SmackDown Women's Championship scenario ahead of WrestleMania 36

Paige's appearance on last week's episode gave a new direction to the SmackDown Women's Title feud when she announced a Six-Pack Elimination Match for WrestleMania 36.

Since then, Dana Brooke has dropped out of the equation, and now Bayley will defend her title in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Sasha Banks and Bayley weren't in the best of moods at the beginning of last night's show. The biggest elephant in the room is whether or not Sasha will stand with Bayley in a match where The Boss could very well become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Before this issue was resolved, Lacey Evans interrupted the proceedings.

Naomi came out after, who is a clear fan-favorite among the babyfaces in the upcoming bout.

Tamina is somehow the "wildcard" here. She knocked down Lacey and Naomi upon her arrival last night. Bayley and Sasha got the message and exited the ring peacefully.

Tamina doesn't have the charisma it takes to win the title at this point. The segment's main purpose was to put her over as a legitimate threat, but we all know that Sasha & Bayley's equation will affect the outcome of their WrestleMania match in the end.

