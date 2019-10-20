ICW News: NXT UK Superstar Xia Brookside confirmed for Fear & Loathing XII

Gary Cassidy

What an announcement!

Breaking news coming out of Insane Championship Wrestling today as WWE NXT UK Superstar Xia Brookside has been confirmed to appear at Fear & Loathing XII.

There's no word as of yet as to who Brookside will face off against, although a couple of names may well be off the table as ICW Women's Champion Kasey's opponent for the two-day extravaganza was confirmed at ICW Gonzo when Aivil defeated Isla Dawn to become the number one contender for the title.

Last week, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray was also confirmed to appear at the event.

Fear & Loathing XII

The 12th annual Fear & Loathing emanates from Glasgow's SWG3 over two nights the weekend of November 2nd and 3rd, and the card is incredibly stacked already.

Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan is set to take on BT Gunn, Noam Dar is in Triple Threat action against Leyton Buzzard and Kieran Kelly, Kings of Catch defend their Tag Team gold against The Purge in a Kings of Insanity Match, Zero-G Champion Liam Thomson takes on Wolfgang in a Good Housekeeping Match, Grado will face off against Ravie-Davie, and two more matches were confirmed at ICW Gonzo with Kasey defending the Women's Championship against Aivil and Kenny Williams taking on Jordan Devlin.

The full card can be found here.

ICW GONZO | Unconventional, Outrageous, Outlandish, Extreme and Must-see

Meanwhile, the main event is up in the air after Joe Coffey was removed from all upcoming appearances for the company following an altercation at Gonzo. Coffey, of course, was set to take on current ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy. Coffey has since confronted Stevie Boy again when he interrupted the One Fall Sessions.

An announcement is yet to happen as to any change to that match, but Coffey has been replaced at France 2000 one week previous.

Tickets for ICW Fear & Loathing XII are available here, or you can catch it via ICW On Demand here.

