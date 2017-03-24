WrestleMania Results: Every title match result in WWE WrestleMania's history

The complete list of all championship matches in WrestleMania history.

by Alex Podgorski Top 5 / Top 10 24 Mar 2017, 14:53 IST



WrestleMania has often served as a zenith of sorts in WWE. Since its inception, the biggest and most important feuds in the WWE would culminate at the annual event, with everything starting anew the night afterwards. Because of this approach, WrestleMania has often served as a perfect moment for championships to be defended, and in many cases, won.

Everyone wants to have their ‘WrestleMania moment’, that one chance to stand tall, victorious on the grandest stage in professional wrestling. Many wrestlers have come and gone, and many have taken part in some of the greatest title matches in WWE history.

What follows is a complete list of every title match that has taken place in WrestleMania history. It will be organised by each edition of the annual WrestleMania event, with the winner of each title match shown.

WrestleMania I

Junkyard Dog defeated Greg Valentine to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship. Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik defeated the US Express (Mike Rotundo & Barry Windham) to win the WWF Tag Team Championships.

Wendi Richter defeated Leilani Kai to become the new WWF Women’s Champion

WrestleMania II

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage successfully defended the WWF Intercontinental Championship against George Steele. The Fabulous Moolah defeated Velvet McIntyre to win the WWF Women’s Championship.

The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) defeated The Dream Team (Greg Valentine & Brutus Beefcake) to become the new WWF Tag Team Champions. Hulk Hogan retained the WWF Championship in a Steel Cage Match against King Kong Bundy.

WrestleMania III

Ricky Steamboat defeated ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship. Hulk Hogan retained the WWF Championship against Andre The Giant