Miz & Mrs. Roundup: A scary new challenge for The Miz, an interesting bet, and an unexpected surprise from Maryse (Season 3, Episodes 1-3) 

Since 2018, the WWE Universe has been following the life of superstars The Miz (a.k.a Mike Mizanin) and Maryse through their reality show, Miz & Mrs. Due to its popularity over the past few years, the show was renewed for a third season after the second ended in May 2021.

Earlier this month, USA Network started airing the third season of Miz & Mrs. So far, three episodes are out, featuring a lot of events in the life of the famous WWE couple.

Here's a roundup of the first three episodes of Miz and Mrs. Season 3.

#3. The Miz is scared of a new challenge

The first episode of the season revolves around The Miz receiving an offer to participate in Dancing with the Stars.

The former WWE Champion told his wife that the famous show asked him to join the cast for its new season. Although Maryse was very excited and wanted him to seize the opportunity, Miz clarified to her that he was hesitant to accept the offer.

"It is one of those shows that it needs to be a full-time commitment. You need to put everything you have into it. And I know how I am. My focus just can't be on that. I've got WWE. I have you. I have the kids. I have my mom and my grandma we have to move them into a new place. Like I'm not a person that picks something up right away," The Miz told Maryse.

However, Maryse encouraged her husband to take on the challenge so he could set an example for their kids. Nevertheless, he still seemed unconvinced.

While working out with Dolph Ziggler, The Miz told him about the Dancing with the Stars offer. Ziggler has been one of Miz's best friends for many years. The Showoff also encouraged The A-Lister to accept, telling his friend that wrestling is not much different from dancing. Nonetheless, The Miz remained insistent on refusing the offer.

Although The Miz initially denied when Ziggler accused him of being scared of the challenge, he later admitted it on the show.

As the former WWE Champion helped his father move his mother and grandmother's stuff into their new house, he told his family about the Dancing with the Stars invitation. While everyone seemed supportive, his father George, told him that he lacked the skills to do it. Miz's father also asked his son not to embarrass the Mizanin family.

As his father continued to question his ability to compete on the show, Miz realized that he was turning into George, using the same excuses to get out of the challenge.

When he returned home, he told Maryse that he was going to accept the Dancing with the Stars offer. The A-Lister explained to his wife that after talking with his dad, he realized how supportive she was of him. Thus, he wanted to prove the doubters wrong and his wife right. He also stated that he wanted to make his girls proud.

The episode also saw Maryse's mother, Marjo, who had lived with the couple for eight years, complain that they were trying to get rid of her by buying her a new house. However, Maryse had a heart-to-heart conversation with her mother, telling her that she needed to get her life back on track after putting it on hold since Maryse's father died. Marjo finally moved out.

#2. An interesting bet

In the second episode of Miz & Mrs, George Mizanin popped in uninvited to his son's house. Surprised by his arrival, The Miz and Maryse were taken aback by George's revelation that he planned to stay with the couple for a few weeks. Although Miz asked his father to go to a hotel, George refused.

When The Miz informed his father that he was starting Dancing with the Stars that same week, George told him that he would get eliminated in the first round. The former WWE Champion then laid a bet with his father.

The Miz stated that George could continue staying at his son's house if he gets eliminated in the first round. However, if Miz qualified for the second round, his father would have to leave and go to a hotel.

The episode also saw The Miz start rehearsals for the show. However, his first Cha-Cha practice did not go well. Since Maryse did not know how to Cha-Cha, The Miz had to turn to his mother-in-law, a former dancer, to help him learn the dance.

Despite Marjo being a little hard on him, the Grand Slam Champion learned a lot from her and was ready for his first appearance on the show.

Meanwhile, Maryse was having problems with George at her house. The Miz's father continuously belittled his son in front of his granddaughters, which Maryse did not appreciate. She then told her father-in-law to stop disrespecting her husband in front of his kids. The former Divas Champion later complained to Miz about the same when he returned from practice with her mother.

The A-Lister did well in the first round of Dancing with the Stars, qualifying for the second round. Although the show surprised the participants by announcing that no one would get eliminated in the first round, the former WWE Champion still won the bet with his father, meaning George had to move out.

Before he left for the hotel, George and Maryse seemingly made up. She instructed him as he finally complimented his son.

#1. The Miz's obsession with negative social media comments

As 'Grease Week' approached in Dancing with the Stars, The Miz was very stressed. Hence, he decided to go golfing with one of his best friends, musician Ryan Cabrera, to clear his head.

However, things got worse when Cabrera mentioned to The Miz the negative comments some people have written about his performance on Dancing with the Stars on social media.

The third episode of Miz & Mrs. revolved around The Miz's obsession with these comments. Being a perfectionist, he felt he had to up his game. These unpleasant comments, however, seemed to have gone into his head as he went to rehearsal accompanied by Maryse. He appeared distracted and unfocused during training.

The Miz's mother, Barb, is also a perfectionist. During the episode, she dropped by her son's house to take care of her grandchildren as Maryse had to go out on business. Barb also did the laundry and cleaned the house.

After returning home, Maryse was impressed by Barb's work. As her mother-in-law offered to help her whenever she needed it, Maryse took her up on her offer, telling her that she had to leave again for business. The former Divas Champion also hinted that other parts of the house also needed cleaning.

Barb told Maryse to leave and not to worry about cleaning the house. While The Miz's mother continued her cleaning spree, Maryse did not go on to handle the business as she claimed.

Instead, she went to get a massage. When Miz found out about it, he asked his wife to speak to his mother, so she would not think that Maryse was taking advantage of her.

As Maryse and Barb had a heart-to-heart conversation, The Miz's mother opened up to her daughter-in-law about struggling with Bulimia for ten years, revealing that her son saved her life.

"I actually started with Bulimia when I was 15. It was like, maybe 10 years I stopped before I was pregnant because I didn't want to harm Michael, my baby, in anyway. [...] When I was pregnant with Michael I wanted a perfect pregnancy. I wanted to be healthy. And when I was eight months pregnant, the doctor said she hadn't seen a healthy blood like mine in so long, so I think that's why I do so much for Michael because I just think that he literally saved my life," Barb told Maryse.

When Maryse told Barb that she believed her husband was putting a lot of pressure on himself, The Miz's mother responded by saying that she was not happy about it either. Instead, she wanted her son to go out and have fun. At that, an idea then immediately popped into Maryse's head, and she left immediately.

Dressed as Bad Sandy, Maryse surprised The Miz by picking him up in an old convertible.

"I just thought that you've been super stressed out and with everything, practicing, and doing so much work, I just wanted to make you smile. You have so much into it and you kinda lose the purpose. And the purpose of all this and the reason why you started all this is so you can have fun," Maryse told her husband.

Maryse's succeeded in helping Miz relax. He did well on that week's Dancing with the Stars and qualified for the next round.

