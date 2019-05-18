×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting the quality of the matches in the PPV

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Feature
71   //    18 May 2019, 01:30 IST

Who walks out with the win?
Who walks out with the win?

The go-home shows of Raw and SmackDown before Money In The Bank are now in the record books. With so many matches to take place during the show on Sunday, the company has ensured that we as fans are intrigued and involved in every story. Becky Lynch versus Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans for the SmackDown and Raw Women's Championship respectively or Seth Rollins versus AJ Styles is phenomenal. The fans are involved in the Kofi Kingston versus Kevin Owens story as well.

While these are some great matches, there seems to be less or no hype around the Cruiserweight Championship or the MITB matches, for the women's and men's division. The fans are waiting for the Women's Title match, and the Universal and WWE Championship. In this article, I discuss the possible quality of the matches from the entire match card.

In the article, A and B will mean the match will be of good value, while C means an average match.

So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#11 Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari

Is it gold time?
Is it gold time?

Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari is not that hyped, and that is the biggest drawback of this match. The other matches on this card have got some mention, but not this match, and that is where the problem lies.

With less hype, the match righty finds its place on the pre-show. Despite two confident performers, the match will not be that valued, unless the champion or challenger does something that shatters the preconceived norms.

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari coming up the curve may help us see some quality segments during the match. I, for one, would be waiting for a high-flying move off a ladder.

Match Quality: C

1 / 11 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank The Usos Seth Rollins Becky Lynch
Advertisement
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting the quality of every match
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 7 things that must happen at the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, & More
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Match Card, Predictions, & Analysis
RELATED STORY
Money In The Bank 2019 Match Card Predictions 
RELATED STORY
WWE Money In The Bank 2019: 5 Potential Finishes for The Usos vs Daniel Bryan and Rowan
RELATED STORY
What if WWE introduces Money in the Bank for tag teams?
RELATED STORY
10 Wrestlers who will rule the WWE for the rest of 2019
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Usos are facing Bryan and Rowan for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships 
RELATED STORY
5 most anticipated matches from WWE Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us