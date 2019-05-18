Money in the Bank 2019: Predicting the quality of the matches in the PPV

Who walks out with the win?

The go-home shows of Raw and SmackDown before Money In The Bank are now in the record books. With so many matches to take place during the show on Sunday, the company has ensured that we as fans are intrigued and involved in every story. Becky Lynch versus Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans for the SmackDown and Raw Women's Championship respectively or Seth Rollins versus AJ Styles is phenomenal. The fans are involved in the Kofi Kingston versus Kevin Owens story as well.

While these are some great matches, there seems to be less or no hype around the Cruiserweight Championship or the MITB matches, for the women's and men's division. The fans are waiting for the Women's Title match, and the Universal and WWE Championship. In this article, I discuss the possible quality of the matches from the entire match card.

In the article, A and B will mean the match will be of good value, while C means an average match.

So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#11 Tony Nese (c) vs. Ariya Daivari

Is it gold time?

Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari is not that hyped, and that is the biggest drawback of this match. The other matches on this card have got some mention, but not this match, and that is where the problem lies.

With less hype, the match righty finds its place on the pre-show. Despite two confident performers, the match will not be that valued, unless the champion or challenger does something that shatters the preconceived norms.

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari coming up the curve may help us see some quality segments during the match. I, for one, would be waiting for a high-flying move off a ladder.

Match Quality: C

