WWE hosted massive events this year as the company decided to think out of the box to build many top rivalries. Fans saw Logan Paul sign a contract with the promotion and go after Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan lived her dream after she defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Vince McMahon retired from his position before Stephanie McMahon picked up where he left off.

Triple H also took creative control of the company and brought back a host of released superstars to strengthen the roster.

WWE surprised fans with some big returns and decisions to keep its audience entertained. However, many plans and rumors did not come true during the year. The rumors came from many different outlets but turned out to be untrue.

Take a look at the five WWE rumors that didn’t come true in 2022.

#5. Drew McIntyre did not win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE This is it. Thank you all for being with me on this journey. Cardiff, bring the noise. Let's make history! #WWECastle This is it. Thank you all for being with me on this journey. Cardiff, bring the noise. Let's make history! #WWECastle https://t.co/7KClQL3Tqf

WWE held its first major stadium event in the United Kingdom since the 1992 SummerSlam in Cardiff earlier this year. The event, titled Clash at the Castle, took place on September 3, 2022, at the Principality Stadium.

The company booked several big matches for the Premium Live Event. The biggest match was between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and UK-born superstar Drew McIntyre.

Many fans wanted to see The Scottish Psychopath win the title from Reigns at the show. WrestleVotes reported that after a long time, there had been backstage discussions regarding The Tribal Chief potentially dropping his titles.

"For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead…," WrestleVotes reported.

During the match, it looked like the rumors would come true, and McIntyre would win the titles from Roman Reigns. However, distractions from Karrion Kross and Austin Theory and interference from Solo Sikoa helped The Head of the Table retain his title.

McIntyre was one of the few stars who could believably dethrone Reigns. However, the creative team decided to continue with The Tribal Chief as the top champion while fueling the rivalry between McIntyre and Kross.

#4. Malakai Black and Andrade did not return to WWE

Malakai Black was rumored to return to WWE in 2022.

Triple H has tried to change several things since taking over as the head of creative in WWE. Fans have seen many existing superstars get a push under the new management.

Fans have also seen former superstars like Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Braun Strowman make a return to the company. Similarly, there were reports of former superstars currently working in AEW returning to the company.

Former Wrestling Inc owner stirred up a storm when he tweeted in September that Malakai Black was denied his release request from AEW. He quickly deleted the tweet, but it was enough to get the rumor mill churning.

A wrestling commentary account (Jobber Nation TV) also stated that Malakai Black and Andrade were among the AEW stars attempting to get out of their contracts to get back in WWE.

"Sources tell me Andrade, Malakai Black, & a few others have been trying to find ways to get out of their contract w/ AEW & reunite with Triple H. Times have changed. AEW is now the prison," Jobber Nation TV tweeted.

However, the rumors did not come out to be true as Black returned to the ring for AEW and has continued to compete for the promotion. Meanwhile, Andrade has taken a break from wrestling after the Casino Ladder Match at All Out 2022.

#3. Paige did not make her return to the ring at the 2022 Royal Rumble

Reena @Sonaxraya FACT: @WWE 50 most liked Instagram photos of all-time that have come from the WWE official account! It's more than 4 years since @RealPaigeWWE retirement but her craze is still high!! #Paige FACT: @WWE 50 most liked Instagram photos of all-time that have come from the WWE official account! It's more than 4 years since @RealPaigeWWE retirement but her craze is still high!! #Paige https://t.co/noJ1O99ael

Throughout the year, many fans of Paige speculated that she would finally make her in-ring return in 2022. During her interviews, the former Divas Champion started mentioning that she was feeling much better and could take to the ring soon.

Once the build-up to the 2022 Royal Rumble got going, Paige’s name was on the top of the list of former superstars who could come in as surprise entrants during the women’s match.

During the 30-women over-the-top-rope elimination match, Kelly Kelly, Melina, and several other former superstars came out for one-off appearances.

However, rumors regarding Paige’s comeback to the ring turned out to be untrue. The former Divas Champion did not return to the WWE ring and departed from the company in July 2022.

She joined AEW and made her in-ring return in November 2022 at Full Gear. Paige’s fans are delighted to see her get back in the ring, even though WWE missed a golden opportunity with her.

#2. John Cena did not appear at WrestleMania 38

John Cena missed this year's WrestleMania.

John Cena is still one of the biggest names in WWE. The 16-time World Champion last competed in a televised match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. He lost the match and hasn’t taken to the ring again.

Even though Cena has been away from the ring, fans can’t help but wait for him to make another appearance. Weeks before WrestleMania 38, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that The Cenation Leader was set to make an appearance at The Show of Shows.

''It’s possible he could drop in but we haven’t heard his name discussed past the fact everyone was discussed but his name was said to be unavailable as far as doing a match goes," said Dave Meltzer.

It wasn’t clear whether he would show up to address the crowd or compete in an impromptu match. However, many fans were excited at the prospect of Cena appearing at another WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, the rumors turned out to be untrue. The Doctor of Thugonomics did not make an appearance at The Show of Shows to the disappointment of many fans.

According to PW Insider’s report, Cena was busy filming a movie in New Mexico titled Coyote vs. ACME. Probably due to his filming commitments, he couldn’t appear at the Premium Live Event.

#1. Roman Reigns did not lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2022

Roman Reigns carried his titles throughout the year.

Rumors can come from anywhere, and this one certainly caught many fans off guard. Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38.

His rivalry against The Beast Incarnate did not end at the event, as the two men met again for the unified titles at SummerSlam 2022. The Last Man Standing Match was booked to potentially end their rivalry for good.

However, things got a bit interesting when Reddit user u/BigUllie shared a photo of a Brock Lesnar action figure from Ringside Collectibles. The action figure came with both WWE and Universal Championship belts as accessories.

The post made many fans believe that the company was marketing Lesnar’s figure because he was going to win the titles at SummerSlam. It became one of the biggest rumors for the Premium Live Event.

Instead, The Tribal Chief buried Lesnar under a pile of weapons for the ten-count to retain his championships, thus squashing all rumors.

