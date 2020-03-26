Predicting all the Champions at the end of WrestleMania 36

Who all will walk out of WrestleMania 36 with Championship gold around their waist?

WrestleMania this year is "too big for just one night"

WrestleMania 36

The 36th edition of the Grandest Stage of Them All is less than 10 days away from us as WWE will present the most unique and "too big for just one night" WrestleMania of all time. live from the Performance Center, on April 4 and 5.

WrestleMania has been a dream stage to perform for almost every WWE Superstar who wishes to one day have their WrestleMania moment and walk out of the Show of Shows with Championship gold around their waist.

With no live fans this year for the Superstars to celebrate their win with, it would be interesting to see how WWE comes up with a way to make the big title changes effective.

So, without further adieu, let me start with my prediction of all the Champions at the end of WrestleMania 36.

Be sure to let me know your opinions and thoughts on the same in the comments section below, whether you agree with me or not!

#10 SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Starting with the Tag Team Champions on the Blue brand, The Miz and John Morrison are scheduled to defend their titles against the winner of the match between The Usos and New Day on SmackDown. Now, something tells me that we'll somehow end up with a triple threat between these teams involved, and what a match that would be!

As for the winners, I think Miz and Morrison (hey hey, ho ho) will manage to retain their titles. They have only recently won the titles and have produced some quality content as the champions.

Prediction: The Miz and John Morrison retain

#9 RAW Tag Team Champions

On the RAW side of things, the tag team champions on the brand, The Street Profits, find themselves defending their titles against the brand new team of Angel Garza and the United States Champion, Andrade, both of whom share a common manager in Zelina Vega.

Now, these two could turn out to be a great tag team, but with The Street Profits only recently winning the titles, I don't see them losing to a makeshift team on a stage like WrestleMania. Maybe we might see someone turning on the other after the match, but more on that later in the article.

Prediction: The Street Profits retains

