Predicting the match results for Stomping Grounds 2019

How excited are you for WWE Stomping Grounds?

After an underwhelming WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, the next PPV is set to happen this Sunday on June 23rd. This new PPV is called WWE Stomping Grounds and will come live to us from Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

With very less time to build-up the storylines, we will witness many rematches on this show, but that does not mean the results would be the same as well. So far, nine matches have been made official for the show, and a couple more could be added at the last moment as well.

In this article, let's take a look at the full match card predictions for the upcoming first time PPV. Feel free to share your opinions and thoughts in the comments section below.

#9 Tony Nese (c) vs Akira Tozawa vs Drew Gulak - Cruiserweight Championship

Despite the minimal attention that the brand is getting, 205 Live has been producing amazing matches every week on their shows. In last week's episode, Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak ended up getting a double pin in a match that was supposed to decide the No. 1 contender for the Cruiserweight championship.

This week again no conclusive winner was determined between the two, hence Drake Maverick announced a triple threat match for the Cruiserweight title at Stomping Grounds.

Considering Nese's mediocre reign, there's a chance that we might get a new cruiserweight champion at the PPV. I hope the cruiserweights have a better outing this time.

Prediction: Drew Gulak becomes the new Cruiserweight champion.

#8 Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs The Heavy Machinery - SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Can Heavy Machinery dethrone the planet champions? How long can Joe hold on to that title?

As much as I like to see Daniel Bryan and Rowan do something new with the Tag Titles, the lack of star opponents is clearly visible. The Planet Champions are in a feud with the Heavy Machinery for quite some time now, and we are finally getting a match between them at Stomping Grounds.

In all likelihood, Bryan and Rowan will retain their titles, and move on to feud with a bigger team, hopefully, the Authors of Pain.

Prediction: Daniel Bryan and Rowan retain.

#7 Samoa Joe (c) vs Ricochet - United States Championship

How long can Joe hold on to that title?

Last week on RAW, a bunch of Superstars came up to claim the right to challenge Samoa Joe for his United States Championship that led to an impromptu six-man Tag Team match.

While it looked as if we'll be getting a multi-man match for the United States title, Ricochet defeated the other five superstars in a fatal-five way elimination match on RAW this week to become the No. 1 contender for the US Championship.

With this being a fresh match-up, things are looking interesting, and fans are eager to see the Samoan Submission Machine clash with The One and Only this Sunday.

My prediction is that Ricochet will win his first main roster championship, and Joe would go on to continue his feud with Mysterio and his son.

Prediction: Ricochet becomes the new US Champion.

