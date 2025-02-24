Predicting the WrestleMania 41 match card following The Rock's return

WrestleMania 41 could look completely different from what has been planned, thanks to The Rock. Now we know what The Final Boss might be doing in Las Vegas, even if he isn't in a match.

His involvement certainly makes things interesting, but what will the rest of the card look like? Here are our predictions for WrestleMania 41 following The Rock's sudden WWE return.

#7. Confirmed matches for WrestleMania 41

Two matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 41, with the Royal Rumble winners already picking their opponents. Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Gunther is set for yet another World Heavyweight Title defense against Jey Uso, who shocked the world by winning the men's Rumble.

#6. The WrestleMania 41 undercard

These matches haven't necessarily been affected by The Rock's WWE return. However, some of them could end up stealing the show on either night.

It seems like AJ Styles will challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, following their in-ring confrontation on RAW. Meanwhile, the United States Title could be defended in a multi-man match, potentially involving ladders.

Jade Cargill looks set to return soon and go after her attacker, potentially leading to a singles match at The Show of Shows. Naomi is the likely culprit. She may not longer hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, too, with the belts possibly being defended in a four-way showcase, to get more female stars on the card.

Elsewhere, Jacob Fatu may have a prominent match at WrestleMania 41. While a showdown with Solo Sikoa is possible, he could end up facing a ton of other SmackDown stars including Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Now that we know The Rock is after Cody Rhodes' soul, we can safely say Roman Reigns' road to WrestleMania 41 is clear.

Seth Rollins snaps. (Image via WWE.com)

The OTC was taken out of commission via a few stomps from Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble. This will likely lead to a big return for Reigns, as he challenges The Visionary to a match at The Show of Shows. The former Shield brothers could have a classic in Las Vegas, as their epic story with each other gains another intriguing layer.

#4. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens - Hell in a Cell Match

This means more. (Image via WWE.com)

While Sami Zayn is facing Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber, that might not be enough. Their rivalry should continue until WrestleMania 41, with a huge stipulation match. It would enrich the supercard and their rivalry deserves an even grander stage than the Toronto SkyDome.

Given how personal the issue has become between Owens and Zayn, a Hell in a Cell Match would be appropriate to end this leg of their eternal feud. Randy Orton can return right after 'Mania to go after Kevin Owens, while Sami Zayn is once again in a key spot at The Show of Shows.

#3. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY - Women's World Championship

The women's Elimination Chamber match is for a shot at Rhea Ripley's world title, but it could yet happen in a triple threat. IYO SKY is set to face Mami for the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW next week, by when the winner of the Chamber will be known.

Bianca Belair seems to be the favorite to win and challenge Ripley. However, she may have to share the spotlight if IYO's world title shot ends with shenanigans. The potential triple-threat match sounds excellent and can be among the top matches at WrestleMania 41.

A main event spot on Night One might not be out of the question.

#2. John Cena vs. Logan Paul

This is a tricky one and Logan Paul's WrestleMania 41 match is dependent on who wins the Elimination Chamber Match. We will get to the main event, but chances are John Cena will face The Maverick in Las Vegas.

Paul can cost the WWE legend at Elimination Chamber with his brass knuckles, kicking off what would be a mainstream feud. Both stars are widely known outside of WWE, so it could bring a lot of new eyes to WrestleMania 41.

Also, this would be a good way for Cena to finally get a singles win and gain some confidence, as his pursuit for world title number 17 continues.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk - Undisputed WWE Championship

There it is. The potential main event of WrestleMania 41.

Who will turn? (Image via WWE.com)

The men's Elimination Chamber Match may come down to John Cena and CM Punk, with the latter winning after Logan Paul interferes. This would be the start of Second City Saint's morality being questioned, as he grows desperate to dethrone Cody Rhodes. Also, he finally gets his 'Mania main event this way. It plays perfectly with The Rock's offer to The American Nightmare.

Rhodes is expected to turn down the Hollywood star's approach at Elimination Chamber, which could lead to The Final Boss clouding over his match with Punk. He can confront both stars and confirm that his offer is still open. This would guarantee one of them will turn heel and join forces with The Rock at WrestleMania 41.

The only question is who will it be. CM Punk seems more likely, especially if he earns the shot via questionable means. It can directly be linked to Paul Heyman's favor to him, with The Wiseman calling The Rock to help Punk become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

After all, Heyman had different phones for Roman Reigns and The Final Boss. Alternatively, though, what if Cody Rhodes was the one who turned heel despite initially saying no? That would be an incredible swerve. Either way, this is the perfect main event of WrestleMania 41, with just the right amount of Rock involvement.

