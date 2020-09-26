WWE's Clash of Champions pay-per-view is due to take place this weekend, and this year's edition of the event is the fourth in the chronology of the pay-per-view. Clash of Champions 2020 is due to take place at the WWE Thunderdome located in the Amway Centre, Florida.

At Clash of Champions, all WWE titles will be defended. This could lead to multiple title changes in the space of one night. Some matches have been coming for a while, for instance, the triple threat ladder match between AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Sami Zayn, has been built for some time, as the three performers have been in a dispute over who is the real Intercontinental Champion.

Some matches, however, have had only a short time to build towards them on WWE TV leading up this weekend. Here is the build-up towards every Clash of Champions match, ranked.

#9 Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza - WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

Will Street Profits lose the RAW Tag Team Championship at Clash of Champions?

Instead of building a rivalry between the two teams, Andrade and Angel Garza won their shot at the RAW Tag Team Championship in a number one contender's match on this week's RAW. The duo defeated competition from the teams of Seth Rollins and Murphy, and Humberto Carillo and rising star Dominik Mysterio, to earn a place in the pay-per-view match.

The biggest story going into this matchup is how Zelina Vega abandoned the Andrade and Angel Garza due to their behaviour. Fed up with the two performers constantly at odds with each other, Vega left the two, to pursue something new. Andrade and Angel Garza can't even finish a backstage segment without attacking one another, so it will be interesting to see how they will fare working as a team once again this weekend.

Perhaps fans could see the implosion of the team of Andrade and Angel Garza when faced with a challenge in the form of the Street Profits.