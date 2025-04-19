Roman Reigns shows support for Donald Trump; John Cena talks Vince McMahon - 5 biggest statements made by WWE Superstars leading up to WrestleMania 41

Many WWE stars appeared on different shows and outlets to promote the upcoming WrestleMania 41 event this weekend, including John Cena and Roman Reigns. However, some comments stirred controversy and discourse in the wrestling world.

WrestleMania 41 week is packed with not just several WWE shows, but also content outside the wrestling world. Superstars have appeared as guests in numerous mainstream shows, podcasts, and magazines to promote The Show of Shows and their respective matches. However, stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena, Triple H, and CM Punk also created discourse with some comments regarding their personal lives and different topics outside The Show of Shows.

In this list, we will look at the five biggest statements WWE Superstars have made leading up to WrestleMania 41.

#5. Roman Reigns supports the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump

WWE Superstars discussing their political stance is one that generates the most discourse online. While some would agree with them, others would have different perspectives. Some stars have been more open in sharing their stance under the new regime, including Roman Reigns.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Tribal Chief shared that he supported Donald Trump in the recent Presidential elections in the United States of America. The WrestleMania Night 1 headliner stated that the current President has a vast history and background in entertainment, business, and politics. The WWE star added that the Hall of Famer provides positive and competent leadership.

#4. John Cena expresses support for Vince McMahon

Due to the allegations from former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, talking about the former Chairman usually causes controversy, and it's mostly avoided in discussions.

Vince has denied these claims but stepped down from his role in TKO and WWE, and has since been under federal investigation. Due to this, talking about McMahon on weekly shows is mainly avoided, but not for John Cena.

In an interview with the New York Times, John Cena shared that despite the lawsuit and allegations surrounding Vince McMahon, the WrestleMania 41 headliner still loves him. The Cenation Leader added that he is aware of the negative response he will receive by supporting the former Chairman, but mentioned that people can't put "their value" on his relationship with a person he loves.

#3. Triple H says Jey Uso isn't the most technical wrestler or the greatest in-ring performer

Jey Uso is set for a title match at WrestleMania 41 as he goes up against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Many aren't a big fan of the match as both men have faced each other in the past for the title, with some even doubting The Yeet Master's in-ring skills. Recently, Triple H spoke about the match.

In an interview on WWE's official YouTube channel with Peter Rosenberg, Triple H shared that Jey Uso has great athletic ability but is not the most technical or the greatest performer in the ring. However, the challenger has charisma and likability that makes people want him to succeed. The Chief Content Officer added that Jey is a top guy due to how fans respond to him, and that it's about the box office.

#2. CM Punk talks politics

Another WWE star who discussed politics en route to WrestleMania 41 is CM Punk. However, The Best in the World didn't outright share his stance but discussed other topics surrounding politics and its involvement in the Stamford-based promotion.

In an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, The Second City Saint shared that he thinks WWE wants its stars to be outwardly political and that he doesn't talk about politics to fellow stars as "it's 24/7 wrestling," though he did note that his stances are "pretty obvious."

He also discussed other topics in his appearance like how he implied Elon Musk allegedly did a Nazi salute instead of a Roman salute. He also talked about how many called him a hypocrite for working in a "MAGA company" like WWE, but said he can only be responsible for his own actions.

#1. Triple H talks about fan criticism regarding WWE WrestleMania 41

Another comment that Triple H came under fire for recently was during his interview with Peter Rosenberg, where he said people should simply be fans and not critics. He mentioned how it was better if nobody knew and just watched the product, instead of ruining the surprise for people.

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the two-time Hall of Famer clarified that he just wants people to enjoy the product and not be hypercritical. He added that he doesn't "put a lot of stock into what is on the internet" and mainly listens to the "large crowd" every time they have a show instead of "the few people."

