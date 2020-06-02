Rey Mytserio and Otis.

A WWE legend revealed that he turned down the company's offer to return and manage a SmackDown Superstar. A heel turn was also potentially teased on the return episode of RAW Talk.

You ever wondered how Otis is backstage? AJ Styles broke character and revealed details about Otis' backstage behavior in a recent interview.

Jason Jordan is back in the news after he made a brief appearance on SmackDown and there were some updates about his status in the company and future as an in-ring performer.

WWE is also quite impressed with a recently-pushed Superstar from SmackDown, which is an excellent sign regarding her prospects in the company.

#5. Kurt Angle turns down WWE's offer to manage Matt Riddle

During a recent interview with cbr.com, Kurt Angle revealed that WWE had offered him the chance to become Matt Riddle's manager.

The WWE Hall of Famer ended up rejecting the proposal for various reasons, and while he said that he would have loved to manage the King of Bros, the time wasn't right for it to happen.

Angle also praised Matt Riddle for being the complete package and tipped the former NXT Superstar to become one of the faces of WWE. Angle explained that Matt Riddle is very likable once you get to know him, before adding that the fans would love to see what he brings to the table on SmackDown.

"I think that Matt Riddle is going to be one of the faces of the [WWE], he has all the ability. His personality is great. At first, it's a little odd. But once you get to know him, he's very likable. And that's what he's going to get from the fans. They're going to love this kid. And he proves it in the ring. He's phenomenal in the ring. There's no doubt about that. But his whole bro gimmick thing works really well. And he's going to do extremely well. WWE has offered me a job to manage him. Unfortunately, I turned it down due to a few different reasons, but I would have loved to manage him. It just wasn't the right time."