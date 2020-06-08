WWE Rumor Roundup - Unwritten rule reportedly violated, Drew McIntyre to lose WWE title? Superstar out for several months due to real injury - 7th June 2020

A WWE Superstar is gearing up for his retirement and he reportedly has a plan in mind.

Something unusual also happened during the recent round of WWE tapings.

Vince McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we list the biggest rumors, speculation, and stories doing the rounds in the world of the WWE.

A new report has revealed that a storyline injury is legitimate and a Superstar is expected to be out of action for several months.

There was also a backstage revelation regarding an unwritten rule being violated recently by various Superstars. There is widespread speculation regarding one of the biggest Champions in the WWE possibly dropping his title soon.

Backstage details about a few unusual re-shoots that happened during the recent tapings were revealed and there were some pretty interesting notes regarding the same.

According to reports, Rey Mysterio has also taken some time off for a very big reason and the WWE legend has a plan that he wants to see come to fruition before he retires.

On that note, here is the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Superstars reportedly violate an unwritten rule

The Jaxson Ryker incident has brought to light a very intriguing unwritten rule that is practiced in the WWE. As revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Radio, the rule doesn't allow talents to go after each other publicly unless it's a worked angle or done to further a storyline.

In Jaxson Ryker's case, many Superstars called out the Forgotten Sons member on social media for his tweet in which he supported Donald Trump and the Superstars were legitimately angry.

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, and even Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler (Ryker's stablemates), took to Twitter and condemned his remarks.

Can WWE fire Jaxson Ryker?

It was reported that while the locker room is apparently furious at Ryker, Vince McMahon, and co. won't be able to fire the Superstar as he expressed his freedom of speech.

Meltzer noted the following:

"You're really not supposed to go after guys. That was a real violation of kind of this unwritten rule, you don't go after other people unless it's a worked angle and this was very much not a worked angle, and you had his two partners, who I'm sure, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, who I'm sure are both just like, 'I don't want to be painted with a brush of this moron.' So, they quickly said that we don't think like him and then, Sami Zayn - I think his mind is in a different place, and Kevin Owens - who tries to be in his own weird way, in his own sardonic way tries to help these guys who say stupid things. And who else, Ricochet."

