Survivor Series 2021: 7 female WWE stars who should have been included

Survivor Series is just around the corner and WWE has revealed the five-on-five teams set for the PPV. Fans were left surprised by some of the picks.

For the Monday Night RAW Survivor Series team, we have Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Carmella, Zelina Vega, and Liv Morgan. Ripley is the only one on the team who was on RAW before the draft. As Survivor Series is about brand supremacy, shouldn't the team be made up of those who have been there for a while?

What about SmackDown's Survivor Series team? The blue brand's team includes Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler and Natalya. Aliyah was removed from the match last Friday. Although it's great that these women are being showcased, there are some noticeable snubs:

#7 RAW Survivor Series Team: Doudrop

Doudrop might not have been on the main roster for very long, but she has made a huge impact. The former Piper Niven has been a standout of the indie scene as well as a popular star in Japan and NXT UK. So far on RAW, however, she hasn’t been able to show off all she can do.

What better way to establish herself as a real threat and see her face off with new opponents than to include her in the five-on-five Survivor Series match?

Doudrop's inclusion could've added a fun powerhouse to the mix. The Scottish superstar is an amazing talent who simply needs more opportunities thrown her way.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku